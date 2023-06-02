David Moyes has insisted he is happy at West Ham as he responded to speculation linking him with a move to Celtic.

Moyes is preparing to lead his side into the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina next week after securing the Hammers’ status in the Premier League with a 14th place finish but his name has shot to the top of the betting market to become next Celtic manager amid reports that current Parkhead incumbent Ange Postecoglou is being lined up for a move to Tottenham.

Reports claim that Postecoglou will hold talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy early next week, following this weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Inverness, after becoming the preferred candidate to replace Antonio Conte at the Premier League club.

Moyes has been installed as the early favourite to replace the Australian at Parkhead should he depart, but the 60-year Scot, who started his playing career at Celtic in the early 1980s and has been linked with a managerial return in the past, poured cold water on the rumour.

West Ham boss David Moyes is favourite to become the next Celtic manager if Ange Postecoglou departs for Tottenham. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

“I’ve never even considered it,” said the former Everton, Manchester United and Real Sociedad gaffer. “I’m West Ham manager and I’m really enjoying my period here. The club have been so good to me and we’re enjoying the journey we’re on here.