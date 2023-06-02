Celtic could be on the look-out for a new manager as early as next week with reports claiming Ange Postecoglou is on the brink of landing the Tottenham job.

The 57-year-old is said to the preferred candidate to replace Antonio Conte – who was sacked in March – as Spurs next permanent manager with talks reportedly scheduled to take place after Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Inverness.

The speculation has led bookmakers to install Postecoglou as the odds-on favourite for the role – with Betfair even suspending betting on the Australian ending his two-year spell in charge of Celtic by making the move to North London.

This has also led to a market opening on who the next Celtic manager might be and one name has shot to the top of the betting.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is odds-on favourite to become the next Tottenham manager. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

David Moyes has led West Ham to the Europa Conference final – where they will face Fiorentina next week – as well as successfully securing the Hammers’ place in the English Premier League for next season.

However, there are doubts over the 60-year-old’s future and having been linked with previous vacancies at Celtic Park – he was the favourite in 2016 but the job went to Brendan Rodgers – he is the bookies’ number one choice to take over at Parkhead if Postecoglou departs for Spurs.

Moyes made 24 appearances for Celtic in the early 1980s and has gone on to manage Preston, Everton, Manchester United, Real Socieded and is now in his second spell in charge of West Ham.

He is the 10/3 favourite with Betfair to be the next permanent Celtic manager with Steve Clarke next in the market at 4/1 to return to the SPFL after three years in charge of the Scotland national team.

A return for club legend Scott Brown is 7/1, while Brendan Rodgers (9/1) and Neil Lennon (14/1) are outsiders to return to the Celtic Park dugout.

Postecoglou did not completely shoot down the Spurs links but insisted his full focus is on securing the treble with victory over Inverness at Hampden having already lifted the Premiership title and League Cup.