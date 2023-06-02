Tottenham 'to hold fresh Ange Postecoglou talks at beginning of next week' as Celtic boss labelled leading candidate

Postecoglou remains the clear favourite to replace Antonio Conte at the English Premier League and it is believed that Spurs will make an official approach once Celtic’s season comes to an end on Saturday evening. They take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden hoping to secure a domestic treble in only Postecoglou’s second season in charge of the club.
Tottenham have been linked with a number of manager since sacking Antonio Conte at the end of March, with former Spain manager Luis Enrique also namechecked as a potential candidate. However, the stories linking Postecoglou have gathered momentum this week and he is understood to be the London’s club’s No 1 target at this stage.
Romano wrote on Twitter: “Tottenham have scheduled new round of talks with Ange Postecoglou at the beginning if next week — he remains leading candidate. #THFC. Nothing done/agreed yet as Spurs also discussed Luis Enrique again internally this week.”