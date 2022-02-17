Chris Sutton makes Rangers claim as ex-Celtic ace he weighs in on away allocation row

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes it is up to Rangers to end the away allocation dilemma.

The Premiership league leaders put out a statement today, in response to comments from Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson, noting they “determine" the allocation away teams get at Celtic Park.

It read: “Celtic determines the allocation for visiting teams at Celtic Park and will confirm the position for future matches at the appropriate time.”

Earlier in the week, Robertson had claimed there would be visiting fans at the two remaining league fixtures between the sides.

He also said it is unlikely there would be an increase on the reduced away allocation of recent seasons.

Sutton has called on Rangers to make the first move and end the allocation debate between the sides.

He tweeted: "The way to resolve this is for Rangers to allow the old away allocation of 8,000... then we can move on for the better of the game."

