Celtic hit back at Rangers away allocation reports with 'determine' message

The Scottish league leaders issued a brief statement on social media regarding the allocations given to away sides.

It comes only a couple of days after Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson claimed there would be away fans at the two remaining derby matches in the league this season.

Robertson told Sky Sports that the club's came to an agreement in August to play without a visiting support for the first two fixtures due to the guidelines in place for Covid-19 but that would no longer be the case.

Celtic Park. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

He said: "Because of the Covid situation we had back in August, the two clubs got together agreed that we wouldn't have away fans. Because we had red zones, we weren't sure what the situation was going to be for that period of time.

"So there will be away fans for the two games remaining."

Celtic have responded confirming a decision will be made on future matches at an appropriate time.

"Further to recent media reports regarding ticket allocations for away fans at Celtic Park, to clarify, Celtic determines the allocation for visiting teams at Celtic Park and will confirm the position for future matches at the appropriate time,” the statement read.

Recent derby matches, prior to the past two seasons, between the sides in league action have had a smaller away support with both clubs cutting the visiting allocation.

Robertson suggested there would be no increase.