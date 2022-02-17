Scottish Football Transfers: Celtic and Rangers 'target' contract update, Ibrox duo set for new deal talks, Dundee to appoint new manager, Aberdeen look at managers with Champions League experience

Starting on Sunday, Stephen Glass was sacked by Aberdeen following a poor run of form culminating in fans expressing their anger after a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell at Fir Park in the Scottish Cup fifth round. Barry Robson was in interim charge for the midweek draw with St Johnstone.

The Dons have been poring over potential candidates which include Jim Goodwin and Jack Ross.

On the same day Queen of the South parted company with Allan Johnston with the Doonhamers. The club are currently four points adrift at the bottom of the Championship table.

It as when then the turn of League One but this time it wasn’t a sacking. Barry Ferguson took the decision to leave Alloa Athletic despite only being appointed at the start of the campaign. They lost 3-1 to East Fife at the weekend, a defeat which leaves the Wasps looking over their shoulder in eighth.

And then, Wednesday afternoon, the news broke that Dundee had sacked James McPake. He had been under pressure but then won his last two matches. Still, it wasn't enough with the Dens Park club keen on experience to take them to safety.

Focus switches back to on-field matters this evening as Celtic and Rangers return to European action in the Conference League and Europa League respectively.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest news and speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

1. Dundee to appoint new boss Dundee are set to appoint a new manager today (Thursday). The club took the decision to sack James McPake despite successive wins. A club statement said they "must look to a manager with additional experience with the aim of preserving James' legacy and our place in the Premiership". It is understood they will appoint a manager until the end of the season. (The Scotsman) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

2. McGhee set for Dens Park A number of managers have been linked with the vacant post. Jack Ross is not expected to be considered, nor is Derek Adams who is reportedly keen on the job. Mark McGhee emerged a contender with one bookmakers suspending betting on the former Aberdeen and Motherwell boss becoming the next Dundee manager. (Various) Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson

3. United pair in contract talks Across the city, Dundee United have confirmed contract talks are ongoing with midfielder Ian Harkes and goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist over new contracts. Both players are out of contract at the end of the season. The latter has been linked with a move to both Celtic and Rangers in the past. (Courier) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

4. Celtic star injured Celtic star Mikey Johnston has suffered another injury blow. The winger was taken off during the Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers on Sunday and will be out for a period. Ange Postecoglou said: "Mikey Johnston picked up an ankle sprain, nothing too serious but it will keep him out for a little while." (Various) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group