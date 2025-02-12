It has been seven years, three months and 10 days (or 2,661 days to be exact) since Celtic last welcomed Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to Celtic Park, though tonight’s last 16 playoff clash may be the side’s most important clash of them all.

The fourth time the sides have faced each other, Bayern have won three of those games, meaning Celtic will have to do something they have never done before when they host Harry Kane and co. in tonight’s mammoth clash. The first knockout game between the two teams, Celtic have only ever sparred with the German outfit in Champions League group stages previously.

The sides last faced each other on Halloween night 2017, where a tight game was decided late on via a 77th minute goal from Javi Martinez. French forward Kingsley Coman’s 22nd minute strike had opened the scoring for the visitors, but when Callum McGregor cancelled it out in the 74th minute, Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side looked on course for a draw - only to be hit by a sucker punch just three minutes later.

But what happened to that team that lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich on Tuesday 31 October 2017? Here’s where all 13 Celtic players who featured that night are now, including a 51-goal hero, three retirements and a returning icon.

1 . GK: Craig Gordon Now 42, the veteran Scotland international goalkeeper is still plying his trade in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts. His international career looked over after being omitted from Steve Clarke's Euro 2024 squad, but he has fought back and was vital in the recent Nations League wins over Croatia and Poland. Evergreen. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RWB: James Forrest Almost eight years on, and the Celtic hero is still wearing the green and white hoops. One of the club's most decorated players, he'll sadly miss tonight's game with a foot injury. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB: Mikael Lustig The Swedish international was a big favourite at Celtic Park, before leaving to sign for Gent in 2019. Ended his career in his homeland with AIK, where he retired in 2022. Lustig reportedly took up a coaching gig at Swedish top flight club VSK in March 2024, who also wear green and white! | SNS Group Photo Sales