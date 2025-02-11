Brendan Rodgers has say on Celtic's excellent financial figures and explains plan for summer

Manager says hierarchy have been supportive and expects same again

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic want to go “forward” after posting healthy financial figures, according to their manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Scottish champions announced a £43.9 million pre-tax profit on Monday evening for the period ending December 31 - an increase in £13m - and revealed that they have £65m in the bank. It was further proof that Celtic continue to be an exceptionally well-run club and in rude financial health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Celtic hierarchy came under fire from some quarters for not spending money in January to replace striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who was sold to Rennes for £10m. Rodgers admitted that he wanted another striker in before the winter transfer window closed, but he was not granted his wish.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has had his say on the club's financial situation. | SNS Group

Nevertheless, Rodgers praised his board for being supportive of him - Celtic broke their transfer record not once but twice last summer when signing Adam Idah and then Arne Engels - and the Northern Irishman expects to strengthen his squad once more when the summer window opens in June.

When asked how important it is that the directors support him in the transfer market on the back of such robust financial results, Rodgers on Tuesday said ahead of facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League: “Yes, I think the club have done that. I think the club have been very, very supportive of myself coming back. You can see some of the signings we made in the summer. They've been brilliant in that aspect.

“We as a club, we want to go forward. We all have ambitions to keep proving ourselves at this level. For that, you need to build and build and build. And also, you have to have half-a-mind on making sure that you're a sustainable club. So, I think from the accounts aspect, it's obviously very, very helpful.