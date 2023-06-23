Celtic’s appointment of Brendan Rodgers was to ensure continued domestic dominance rather than for an impact in European football, claims Kris Boyd.

The ex-Rangers striker believes the threat posed by his former club was a key reason for Dermot Desmond’s desire to bring Rodgers back to the club. The Northern Irishman was handed a three-year deal more than four years after walking out on the Scottish champions to Leicester City mid way through the 2018/19 season.

Boyd, writing in his column for the Scottish Sun, is of the view Rodgers, who is unveiled to the media on Friday afternoon, is a better manager than Ange Postecoglou because has operated at a higher level for longer and described his appointment as a “statement of intent on the home front”.

“Of course, Celtic can’t come out and say that — but all they are really concerned about is continuing their domestic domination,” he said. “They have ruled the roost for a long period now and they want to keep it going. Dermot Desmond clearly sees Michael Beale’s Rangers side as a threat. Why else would he move heaven and earth to bring back Rodgers?

"When Postecoglou decided to move on to Tottenham, the Hoops’ principal shareholder was hellbent on securing Rodgers’ return. Rangers are improving and they will be more of a force going forward.”

“Regardless of who is in charge at Parkhead, they are not going to make any impact in the Champions League this season, " he said. “All this spin about Rodgers coming back to conquer Europe is absolute guff.

“The Hoops do have experience of all three European competitions. And all in the same season as well. But in the current climate, Celtic and Rangers are not going to make their presence felt in the Champions League. They are miles off it.”