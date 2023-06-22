5 key Celtic questions for Brendan Rodgers - media unveiling, Rangers challenge, transfer plans

Brendan Rodgers will be back in the Celtic dugout next season, four-and-a-half years after leaving the club for Leicester City. In doing so, he will encounter a very different squad and atmosphere to when he was appointed for his first spell in 2016.

At around 4pm on Friday, the 50-year-old will go in front of the media for the first time since his return. Ahead of his unveiling The Scotsman looks at some of the key questions facing Rodgers, on and off the field, as he takes over from the popular Ange Postecoglou who led the team to a treble before leaving for Tottenham Hotspur.

Fan relationship

It is a certainty that one of the questions Rodgers will face from the media is the reaction by Celtic fans to his departure to Leicester City more than four years ago. The Green Brigade unfurled a banner in the aftermath of his exit calling him a “fraud”. Their stance hasn't changed going by the social media post of the banner following his announcement. It is not a view held by the entire Celtic support with many expressing their delight at his return. There will, of course, be a group in the middle who recognise he may well be the best option out there but will need some more time to get on board. For Rodgers, he will likely take the diplomatic route – fans are entitled to their opinion and that he may have some making up to do, while expressing the view he made the right decision for him.

Transfer plans

There has been talk of a £30million transfer kitty waiting for the Northern Irishman. When it comes to spending it wisely, he has big shoes to fill. It is estimated Postecoglou spent nearly £50million during his two seasons in charge with the club recouping around £44million. In basic terms, a £6million outlay on Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston – and Josip Juranovic before him – Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate, Jota, Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi is incredible business. One of the key criticisms of Rodgers’ first stint in charge was his transfer business. Postecoglou did, however, have more to spend in both of his seasons than Rodgers did in any of his three he was at Celtic Park.

Celtic, with back-to-back Champions League group stages qualifications, are operating on a different level to what they were five, six, seven years ago. They have a raft of sell-able assets that when sold the money can be reinvested back in the squad. A quick glance at the squad and there is no obvious area which requires an upgrade. If Rodgers was to improve the starting XI he would either need to spend big or unearth a gem or two in the way Postecoglou managed, both in England and in Japan.

The club have confirmed the signing of young Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and been linked with a move for South Korean forward Yang Hyun-Jun which suggests their interest in the far east won’t stop because Postecoglou has left. Rodgers will likely seek a hands-on role when it comes to recruitment. And it will be an area where there will be plenty of intrigue to see if he and the club can recruit better than the previous time in charge.

Brendan Rodgers will be back on the Celtic touchline this season. Picture: SNS

Squad size

As well as possible incomings, Rodgers will likely be wanting to move on a raft of players, whether it be permanently or on loan. As things stand the first-team squad is too big with 33 players, excluding the likes of Rocco Vata, Dane Murray, Joey Dawson and Bosun Lawal. There are a number of players who you would struggle to see breaking into the first-team at the current moment in time, Liam Scales, Liam Shaw, Ismaila Soro and Osaze Urghoghide. Then there are those on the fringes or haven't played nearly as many minutes as they would have liked, such as David Turnbull, Stephen Welsh, James McCarthy and Mikey Johnston. Another group consists of players who will likely attract interest this summer, including Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley.

If Rodgers wants to put his own stamp on the squad with between three and six players, there could be the need to offload around 15 first-team players. Rangers dominated the transfer market early on but it could soon be Celtic's turn to do so.

Rangers challenge and Michael Beale

Rodgers will be aiming to make a bigger impact in Europe with Celtic. Picture: SNS

Rodgers will encounter a familiar face in the opposition dugout when Celtic face Rangers in the season's first Old Firm clash. The pair worked together at both Chelsea and Liverpool. There will again be diplomacy with Rodgers noting his respect for Beale. You wouldn't expect anything else. It wouldn’t be a surprise, though, if Rodgers is bullish when asked about the Rangers challenge with Beale rebuilding his squad. Celtic have won the last two Premiership titles comfortably and could lay the gauntlet down that Rangers will need to improve to get close to his side. Rodgers’ record against the Ibrox side was excellent in his first spell, losing just once in 13 matches, winning ten.

European ambition