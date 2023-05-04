Celtic Women v Rangers Women TV channel: How to watch SWPL derby, kick-off time, venue

Celtic and Rangers are set to meet for the third time this week as the Old Firm rivals prepare to go head-to-head in a crucial Scottish Women's Premier League clash in Airdrie on Thursday.

The senior men's sides battled out the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday, with Celtic securing a 1-0 win to reach the final against Inverness, while the Hoops also emerged victorious in Wednesday's Youth Cup final after an 11-goal thriller at Hampden. Now it is the turn of the women to take centre stage with plenty still to play for in the race for the SWPL title.

Celtic are five points behind Glasgow City with a game in hand meaning they could overtake the league leaders when they meet at Parkhead next week if they defeat Rangers. The Ibrox side are not out of the title reckoning yet either, and could draw level with Celtic in second place and put themselves back in the mix to defend their championship from last season with a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was controversary the last time the sides met in March as Rangers assistant manager Craig McPherson copped a six-game ban for aiming a headbutt at Celtic manager Fran Alonso. He will be in the stand at the Excelsior Stadium as he serves the final match of his suspension.

Celtic's Clarissa Larisey and Rangers' Hannah Davidson in action during a Scottish Women's Premier League match earlier this season. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match ...

Celtic Women v Rangers Women match details

The SWPL fixture takes place on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie and will kick-off at 7pm.

Is Celtic Women v Rangers Women on TV?

The SWPL derby will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football (channel 403 on Sky and channel 503 on Virgin) with coverage starting from 6.30pm.

Is there a live stream?

Sky subscribers can watch the game online via the SkyGo app. Non-subscribers can purchase a NowTV pass granting access to Sky Sports for 24 hours for a payment of £11.98.

Alternatively, you can purchase a pay-per-view pass on NowTV which gives you full access to Sky Sports for 24 hours.

NowTV's day memberships costs £11.99 and is a one-off fee.

Who is the referee?