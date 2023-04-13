Rangers coach receives multi-game ban for headbutting Celtic manager after SWPL clash

Rangers assistant Craig McPherson has been banned for six matches for headbutting Celtic manager Fran Alonso at the end of a Scottish Women's Premier League encounter.

In footage captured by Sky Sports following the match, McPherson seemed to aim a headbutt at the back of Alonso’s head as the players were shaking hands following the match at Broadwood Stadium last month. The SFA immediately launched an investigation and, following a disciplinary hearing at Hampden on Thursday, the Rangers coach will now sit out all but two of the remaining SWPL matches this season.

Rangers had been on the verge of securing a dramatic victory until Caitlin Hayes’ stoppage-time equaliser ensured the rivals would share the points. The 1-1 draw – in the first Scottish women’s game televised live by Sky Sports – ensured Celtic and Rangers remained second and third, respectively.

McPherson had released a statement after the incident which said: "I would like to offer a full and unreserved apology for my actions at the end of Monday's Old Firm match at Broadwood.

The incident which led Rangers assistant Craig MacPherson to receive a six-game ban for headbutting Celtic manager Fran Alonso.

"I know I have severely let myself, our team and the club down. I hold myself to the highest of standards and have never done anything like this before in a long coaching career, and I know I fell way short of that with my actions.

"The club is also built on incredibly high standards, and I have already apologised to the board, the football staff, and our fantastic group of players who I care about dearly.

"I would also like to apologise to the Rangers fans as I am aware of what a privilege it is to represent this club in any capacity, and I am sorry that on this occasion I did not uphold the standards this club demands.

"I also understand how exciting a time it is for the women's game in Scotland, which I have come to care passionately about, and I apologise for any negativity my actions have brought in our attempts to grow the game.

"Finally, I am also very grateful to Fran Alonso for accepting my apology in full following our lengthy conversation earlier in the week.

"I will also apologise to the Scottish FA at my hearing and will, of course, accept in full, whatever punishment they deem appropriate.