Celtic without seven first-team stars for Dundee United visit in cinch Premiership

Captain Callum McGregor (face) and fellow midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi (ankle) remain out following last weekend’s Scottish Cup win at Alloa along with Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti (all hamstring).

Tom Rogic and Daizen Maeda are also unavailable and will miss the weekend and the midweek Old Firm match while away on international duty for the sian confederation’s World Cup qualifiers.

Celtic's Liel Abada scored in the earlier fixture between the sides. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

United begin life without Jeando Fuchs after selling the midfielder to Peterborough on Friday.

Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew missed the midweek win over Ross County with a muscle injury but Peter Pawlett is expected to shake off a knock that he picked up against the Diogwall side.

Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are working their way back to fitness.