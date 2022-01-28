Jeando Fuchs: Dundee United confirm sale of midfielder to Peterborough United

The midfielder has joined English Championship side Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee, reportedly worth a six-figure fee with a significant sell-on clause.

Fuchs impressed for United after joining from Spanish side Alaves in October 2020. Across 48 appearances the Cameroon international displayed a tenacity out of possession and a wonderful intelligence, vision and technical ability with the ball.

However, in recent weeks, the 24-year-old’s form has dipped and he’s not been as influential. His appearance in the 2-1 win over Ross County on Wednesday was his last for the club.

United said: “Everyone at United wish Jeando all the best for the future and thank him for his time in tangerine.”

Peterborough were mentioned by the midfielder back in December as one of the teams interested in him.

Fuchs, whose contract with United expired at the end of the season, also mentioned Celtic and Rangers, plus German side Stuttgart and a Premier League club.

“I’m waiting to see something concrete and see if I have a choice to make at that time,” he told Foot Mercato. “I am not in a hurry.

Jeando Fuchs is set to leave Dundee United. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“We are well placed, we are having a good season. I don’t want to jump into another quagmire and regret it again afterwards.

“There has been contact with Blackpool, Peterborough and Wigan. Stuttgart have taken information since the summer.

“There has been from Celtic and Rangers as well, but nothing more. A Premier League club as well. England would be good.”