Celtic romp to 5-1 victory in cup final dress rehearsal

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers criticised Aberdeen midfielder Pape Gueye for a “needless challenge” on Reo Hatate in the Hoops’ 5-1 victory.

Johnny Kenny marked his full Celtic debut with his first goal for the club, heading home the fourth early in the second half at Pittodrie. Maik Nawrocki also headed his first goal with Yang Hyun-jun, Luke McCowan and Adam Idah also on target.

Kevin Nisbet had equalised for the Dons but their hopes of finishing third in the William Hill Premiership were well and truly extinguished. Aberdeen played the closing stages of the match with 10 men after on-loan Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington saw red for two bookings. But it was Gueye’s challenge on Hatate, who went off injured and had an ice pack just below his knee, that irked Rodgers.

Celtic's Reo hatate goes down with an injury during the 5-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He said: “It was a needless challenge. The free-kick was given and the ball runs away – Reo’s just relaxed and stopping it and the guy loses his head and just kicks through and block-tackles him, so hopefully it’s not going to be too serious.

“It was an outstanding performance. I’m very pleased, naturally. I’ve always said whatever changes I do make shouldn’t affect the structure of the team. We have a way we want to play. The players have clarity on the structure and what we expect. It all comes from a basis of real hard work and pressing which allows us to play at the tempo we want to.”

Asked if the result will have an impact when the sides meet again in the Scottish Cup final a week on Saturday, Rodgers added: “That’s for Aberdeen. From my side, I’m really happy with the performance. For me this was still a big game for us and we did that.”

Celtic's Adam Idah scores to make it 5-1 over Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin admitted the performance from his side was unacceptable. He said: “As a manager I have to think now about what we can do now, along with the players, to be better against Celtic in two weeks. First we have to put our focus to Dundee United on Saturday – it’s an important game for Europe.

“Myself and the staff and the players have spoken about it in the dressing room, and of course it is not acceptable – even if Celtic is a really strong team – to lose five goals at home, at Pittodrie, is something we cannot do again.