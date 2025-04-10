The Celtic forward is currently out on loan in Europe.

The future of out-of-favour Celtic forward Luis Palma took another twist this week after a reports of a summer transfer to Dynamo Kyiv were quashed in Ukraine.

The 25-year-old appears likely to depart Celtic in the summer after struggling for game time in the first-half of the campaign, with Palma allowed to join UEFA Conference League champions Olympiacos in January on a loan deal that will run until the end of the season.

Upon his move to Olympiacos, it was reported the Greek Super League club had an option to make his loan deal permanent for a fee of around £3.3million in the summer. However, after starting just two league games for the club, he looks unlikely to extend his stay in Greece, with reports from Fútbol Centroamérica saying Palma also ‘doesn’t want’ to return to Celtic in the summer either.

Paulo Bernardo, Luis Palma and Luke McCowan (above, all 4) came on but did not have much of an impact. Daniel Cummings (4) and Dane Murray (3) for their debuts came on - the latter at fault for Villa's final goal. | SNS Group

The report claimed sources close to the player had told the outlet that he felt ‘mistreated’ by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers in the first half of this season and, as such, he now doesn’t want to return to the club ‘under any circumstances’ when his loan deal at Olympiacos expires in the summer, leaving his immediate future in limbo.

Joining Celtic in August 2023, the forward had a productive debut season at the club, becoming only the second Honduran player to score in the Champions League when he bagged against Atlético Madrid in a 2–2 draw at Celtic Park. He’d go on to score seven goals in 28 league appearances as Brendan Rodgers side romped to a third successive Scottish Premiership title.

The form of Daizen Maeda, coupled with the signing of Portuguese winger Jota, has resulted in him fallen down the pecking order in the last 12 months though, and an exit from Celtic Park looks almost certain this summer, with reports earlier in the week saying he had been ‘offered’ to Dynamo Kyiv.

However, a move to the Ukrainian giants has now been rubbished after it was claimed Dynamo Kyiv’s links to Palma were simply untrue. “No one has contacted Dynamo regarding Luis Palma from Celtic,” wrote Dynamo.Kyiv.ua. “We have learned the information that Dynamo Kyiv were offered to buy Scottish Celtic midfielder Luis Palma is not true. No appeals were received by the Ukrainian club regarding the 25-year-old from Honduras.”