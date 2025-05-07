Celtic and Hibs both have injury concerns ahead of this weekend Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park. Cr: SNS Group.Celtic and Hibs both have injury concerns ahead of this weekend Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park. Cr: SNS Group.
Celtic vs Hibs injury news: 5 out and 2 doubts as Brendan Rodgers faces wait over key man at Celtic Park

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 7th May 2025, 09:06 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 09:06 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v Hibs in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Celtic will welcome Hibs in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, as two of the leagues’ most in form sides go head-to-head in the east end of Glasgow (kick off: 3pm).

One of just four sides to taste victory against Celtic this season, David Gray’s team will be hoping to spoil the Celtic party and edge closer to securing a sought-after top three spot, though Brendan Rodgers’ champions are in a mean run of form that has saw them score an incredible 16 goals in their last four games.

The Hoops, who have already been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the fourth successive season - and a joint-record 55th time - will hope to make it four wins from five against their Leith opponents, having emerged victorious in all but one of the games against them this campaign.

Both sides have their plenty of injury worries ahead of the game, with up to seven players potentially missing the clash in Glasgow.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

The club confirmed that the Portuguese winger had suffered an ACL injury in the 5-0 win over Dundee United last month, meaning he will be out for a period of six to nine months.

1. Jota - Celtic - OUT

The club confirmed that the Portuguese winger had suffered an ACL injury in the 5-0 win over Dundee United last month, meaning he will be out for a period of six to nine months. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Has not started a game since Boxing Day owing to a toe injury, and is a major doubt for the game at Celtic Park.

2. Elie Youan - Hibs - DOUBT

Has not started a game since Boxing Day owing to a toe injury, and is a major doubt for the game at Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The big Dane faces a race to be fit before the season ends after picking up a shoulder injury on international duty in March.

3. Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic - OUT

The big Dane faces a race to be fit before the season ends after picking up a shoulder injury on international duty in March. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The on-loan Celtic is not able to play against his parent club, and is struggling with injury that would likely have ruled him out anyway.

4. Hyeokkyu Kwon - Hibs - INELIGIBLE

The on-loan Celtic is not able to play against his parent club, and is struggling with injury that would likely have ruled him out anyway. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

