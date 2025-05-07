Celtic will welcome Hibs in the Scottish Premiership this weekend, as two of the leagues’ most in form sides go head-to-head in the east end of Glasgow (kick off: 3pm).

One of just four sides to taste victory against Celtic this season, David Gray’s team will be hoping to spoil the Celtic party and edge closer to securing a sought-after top three spot, though Brendan Rodgers’ champions are in a mean run of form that has saw them score an incredible 16 goals in their last four games.

The Hoops, who have already been crowned Scottish Premiership champions for the fourth successive season - and a joint-record 55th time - will hope to make it four wins from five against their Leith opponents, having emerged victorious in all but one of the games against them this campaign.

Both sides have their plenty of injury worries ahead of the game, with up to seven players potentially missing the clash in Glasgow.

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Jota - Celtic - OUT The club confirmed that the Portuguese winger had suffered an ACL injury in the 5-0 win over Dundee United last month, meaning he will be out for a period of six to nine months. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Elie Youan - Hibs - DOUBT Has not started a game since Boxing Day owing to a toe injury, and is a major doubt for the game at Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic - OUT The big Dane faces a race to be fit before the season ends after picking up a shoulder injury on international duty in March. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Hyeokkyu Kwon - Hibs - INELIGIBLE The on-loan Celtic is not able to play against his parent club, and is struggling with injury that would likely have ruled him out anyway. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales