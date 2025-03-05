Celtic vs Hibs injury news: 3 out, 2 doubts as Brendan Rodgers considers changes to starting XI

Celtic will look to go a step closer to their dream of a domestic treble when they host in-form Hibs in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup this Sunday (kick off: 3pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side went 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership last weekend with a thumping 5-2 win at St Mirren and, with the Scottish League Cup already secured, can go within two games of memorable treble with a win over their Easter Road counterparts on Sunday.

David Gray’s side have their sights set on stopping Celtic in their tracks, and making their own history this weekend though after going 15-games unbeaten in all competitions with the crucial 2-1 Edinburgh derby victory over Hearts on Sunday.

One of only two sides to have beaten Celtic domestically this year, Hibs will head to the east end of Glasgow full of confidence. But can they taste victory at Celtic Park for the first time since May 2023?

Ahead of the game at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

1 . Hyeok-kyu Kwon - Hibs - INELIGIBLE The on loan midfielder will not be able to feature against his parent club at Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . James Forrest - Celtic - DOUBT The experienced winger is back in training after suffering a foot injury against Rangers in December. He is closing in on a first team return, but remains a doubt for Sunday's game with Hibs. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Yang Hyun-Jun - Celtic - PUSHING TO START The South Korean international is pushing for a return to the starting XI after scoring a brace in last weekend's 5-2 win over St Mirren. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Warren O'Hora - UNKNOWN Taken off just before half-time in the 2-1 win over Hearts last weekend. There's been no update on his fitness just yet, so must be considering a doubt for the weekend's game. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales