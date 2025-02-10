Celtic will welcome European giants Bayern Munich for a mammoth clash this Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 playoff at Celtic Park (kick off: 8pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side enter the highly-anticipated battle with confidence after their 6-0 win over Dundee in midweek was followed by a commanding 5-0 win over Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup on Saturday night. They will been boosted by the return of Daizen Maeda too, who has scored six goals in his last three games, after his two match suspension was reduced upon appeal.

It will be their Bundesliga opponents who enter the game as game as favourites though, and they too will be confident of victory after a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen saw them go seven points clear at the top of the table on Friday.

Ahead of the huge match at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich - DOUBT The Canadian could make his return to first team action Celtic, according to head coach Vincent Kompany, and is recovering well from a hamstring injury.

Daizen Maeda - Celtic - AVAILABLE The Japanese forward has saw his two game suspension reduced after an appeal, meaning he is available for the last 16 playoff against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Serge Gnabry - Bayern Munich - AVAILABLE The German international has been ruled out with a heavy cold recently, but will return for the visit to Glasgow on Wednesday.