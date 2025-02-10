Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be without four first team players for the visit of Bayern Munich. Cr: Getty Images.placeholder image
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be without four first team players for the visit of Bayern Munich. Cr: Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic vs Bayern Munich injury news: 4 out but duo doubtful for last 16 Champions League playoff clash

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 07:27 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Celtic v Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 playoff at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

Celtic will welcome European giants Bayern Munich for a mammoth clash this Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 playoff at Celtic Park (kick off: 8pm).

Brendan Rodgers’ side enter the highly-anticipated battle with confidence after their 6-0 win over Dundee in midweek was followed by a commanding 5-0 win over Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup on Saturday night. They will been boosted by the return of Daizen Maeda too, who has scored six goals in his last three games, after his two match suspension was reduced upon appeal.

It will be their Bundesliga opponents who enter the game as game as favourites though, and they too will be confident of victory after a 3-0 win over Werder Bremen saw them go seven points clear at the top of the table on Friday.

Ahead of the huge match at Celtic Park, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

The Canadian could make his return to first team action Celtic, according to head coach Vincent Kompany, and is recovering well from a hamstring injury.

1. Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich - DOUBT

The Canadian could make his return to first team action Celtic, according to head coach Vincent Kompany, and is recovering well from a hamstring injury. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Japanese forward has saw his two game suspension reduced after an appeal, meaning he is available for the last 16 playoff against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

2. Daizen Maeda - Celtic - AVAILABLE

The Japanese forward has saw his two game suspension reduced after an appeal, meaning he is available for the last 16 playoff against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The German international has been ruled out with a heavy cold recently, but will return for the visit to Glasgow on Wednesday.

3. Serge Gnabry - Bayern Munich - AVAILABLE

The German international has been ruled out with a heavy cold recently, but will return for the visit to Glasgow on Wednesday. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

He is way ahead of schedule in his return from a broken metatarsal and completed a full training session ahead of the game. Reports say he probably need a few more sessions before being able to make his comeback though, and is out of the game at Celtic Park.

4. Hiroki Ito - Bayern Munich - OUT

He is way ahead of schedule in his return from a broken metatarsal and completed a full training session ahead of the game. Reports say he probably need a few more sessions before being able to make his comeback though, and is out of the game at Celtic Park. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

