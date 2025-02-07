Kieran Tierney 'issue' behind Celtic contract impasse as 23 y/o debutant set to start against Raith

Brendan Rodgers addresses left-back situation

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers accepts the impending return of Kieran Tierney is causing Greg Taylor to think harder about re-signing – but he insists there is room at the club for both left-backs.

Rodgers is not aware of any truth in reports from Croatia that Taylor has agreed a pre-contract with Dinamo Zagreb but there remains major doubt over the 27-year-old’s future beyond the summer.

The former Kilmarnock player has fended off competition from a series of signings to remain Celtic’s undisputed first-choice left-back and make more than 200 appearances.

But a pre-contract deal with fan favourite – and Taylor’s Scotland colleague – Tierney has led to fresh uncertainty over the likelihood of the contract impasse being ended.

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I’ve had a number of open conversations with Greg on it,” Rodgers said of Tierney’s return. “And I do think that is an issue. There’s no doubt about that.

“He’s been a starter here for virtually six years. He’s always had a challenge that he’s overcome from other players coming in which is a great testament to him and his mentality and his professionalism.

“He obviously knows Kieran well and knows his qualities and his abilities. But there still can be room for two of them here. There’s absolutely no doubt.

“You’re playing upwards of 55 to 60 games a season. You can’t play one player. And I wouldn’t want to play one player in all of those, because you’re just not going to have the right physicality and intensity.

“But to have two players of that quality here would be absolutely brilliant for the club, for the team and obviously for the changing room. So that’s probably the thing that Greg has to think about.

“From my perspective, I don’t see it as a problem. Because I know he’ll play a lot of games, he’ll play in big games. And like I said, as would Kieran.

“But he has to decide that for himself. It would be a different role for him. But it’s not something that we still can’t conclude.”

When asked whether the Zagreb reports were true, Rodgers said: “No, not that I’m aware of. I know there was interest there back in January. But it was nothing that was ever concrete or spoken about too much.

“My feelings will be still to hope to convince Greg to be here. Of course, as time goes on, the longer it goes on, then that becomes much less.

“But it doesn’t change his professionalism. He’s a brilliant professional. We’ll just have to see how the next four months go.”

Goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo is set to make his Celtic debut against Raith in the Scottish Cup on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo is set to make his Celtic debut in Saturday’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Raith Rovers.

The 23-year-old Finland international will deputise for Kasper Schmeichel, who will be given a day off ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League first-leg tie against Bayern Munich.

“Kasper Schmeichel won’t play,” Rodgers said. “So Vili will start. Kasper has a little issue with his back so he’ll miss out on the game. Just a short-term thing, it’ll be okay for Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Vili make his debut. Vili’s a great boy.

“He knew coming into here, he’s got a real top-class goalkeeper to learn from. So sometimes you have to invest your time into learning.

“He has come in, been patient, understands the role at this point. So it’s really nice for him to get that opportunity.