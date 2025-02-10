Celtic defeat 'impossible' claims bullish Bayern ace as Vincent Kompany confirms triple injury boost

Celtic will host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Bayern Munich defender Raphael Guerrerio admits Celtic will provide a ‘complicated’ challenge when they clash in the Champions League last 16 playoffs on Wednesday.

The German giants arrive Celtic Park in confident mood after a comfortable 3-0 win over Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena saw them go seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on Friday. However, the full-back warned his teammates they must not underestimate Celtic, saying they need to be at their best in order to win despite entering the game as favourites.

“I know the people see us as favourites,” said Guerrerio. “That’s normal, but the reality is that both Bayern and Celtic have a 50-50 chance to go through. The statistics and history of the competition won’t decide the outcome, that’s not football. To play the second match in Munich is a little advantage for us. But our challenge is to obtain a positive score in Glasgow.

“We have watched Celtic and they have an excellent team. They deserve their place as one of the best teams in the Champions League. A Scottish rival is always complicated and the atmosphere at Celtic’s ground is sensational. But for us, that’s an attraction.

Vincent Kompany tackles Celtic legend Henrik Larsson on his last visit to Celtic Park in 2003. | Getty Images

“This is the Champions League for real now and for Bayern we feel it’s impossible to fail. This squad believes we’ll be in the quarter-finals at least but we have to take care of this phase now. Celtic have a good squad and they’re in the same position; they want to win. It won’t be easy for us, but we’re prepared for these two matches.”

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany wants his side to relish the ‘special’ Celtic Park atmosphere, as he talked of his own excitement for Wednesday’s visit - his first since he played there as a youngster during his days at Anderlecht. The ex-Manchester City hero revealed three of his key players are in contention to return for the tie, although reports indicate he will be without summer signing Joao Palhinha, with the midfielder not expecyed be making the trip to Scotland.

“Celtic Park, in my experience, it was one of the loudest stadiums I ever played in,” admitted Kompany. “We can enjoy the atmosphere. There was a lot of talk about the two extra games added to the schedule, but now everyone is looking forward to it. These kind of games are special, they are great opportunities to feel something very special.