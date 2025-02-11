Celtic’s journey in this season’s Champions League will see them face a mammoth playoff clash with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this week, as the two clubs battle to make it to last 16 of the competition.
Both sides secured spots in the last 16 playoff following the League Phase of Europe’s elite club competition, but now must meet in a two-legged playoff tie to progress into the knockout stages proper.
Several players have been on the books of both clubs, though the last player transferred between Celtic and Bayern Munich was youngster Barry Hepburn, who moved from Celtic's youth academy to Bayern Munich in 2020. However, the success rate of players transferred between the club varies greatly, from young hopefuls to World Cup finalists.
But how many of these six players that have featured for both clubs can you remember?
1. Nicolas Kuhn
A bargain £3million signing for Celtic last summer, Kuhn was signed by Bayern Munich on a six months loan spell in January 2020, before signing permanently the following summer. While he never made a senior appearance for the German giants first team, he was a regular for FC Bayern Munich II during his two years at the Allianz Arena. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
2. Alan McInally
The Scottish striker represented both Bayern and Celtic during his playing career. He won the league title with Celtic in 1986, before he departed to join Aston Villa a year later. Gained promotion to the EFL First Division (now the English Premier League) in his debut season with the club, before departing to sign for Bayern Munich in 1989. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
3. Liam Morrison
Currently performing well in the EFL Championship for Queen's Park Rangers, where he signed in the summer, but began his career at Celtic, where he was promoted to the Celtic first team squad for pre-season friendlies in Austria and Switzerland in June 2019. After catching the eye of Bayern Munich scouts though, he was poached before Celtic were able to tie him down to a professional contract. Like Kuhn, he was a regular for Bayern Munich II before he returned to the UK with QPR last summer. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Edson Braafheid
Now 41, the 10 times Dutch international was signed on loan from Bayern Munich by Tony Mowbray, but failed to make an impression and played just 10 league games for the club before being dropped towards the end of this time with the Hoops. Earlier in his career, Braafheid was part of the Netherlands squad that won the UEFA Under Championship 2006, and also played in the 2010 World Cup final, where the Netherland lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602