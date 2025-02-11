3 . Liam Morrison

Currently performing well in the EFL Championship for Queen's Park Rangers, where he signed in the summer, but began his career at Celtic, where he was promoted to the Celtic first team squad for pre-season friendlies in Austria and Switzerland in June 2019. After catching the eye of Bayern Munich scouts though, he was poached before Celtic were able to tie him down to a professional contract. Like Kuhn, he was a regular for Bayern Munich II before he returned to the UK with QPR last summer. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images