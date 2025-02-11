Irishman was heavily linked to Celtic in the last summer window

Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is on the verge of departing Liverpool this summer, after reports claimed he was “unwilling” to sign a new deal at Anfield.

Linked to Scottish champions Celtic last summer, the 26-year-old Irish goalkeeper has been forced to play a back-up role to Alisson Becker throughout his time on Merseyside, featuring in just 37 games since his breakthrough season in the 2020/21 season.

Once described by ex-Reds manager Jurgen Klopp as “the best number two goalie in the world”, Kelleher has a contract with the club until the summer of 2026, but is reportedly ready to quit the Anfield giants, with Chelsea and Newcastle United both now credited with an interest in the £25million-rated goalkeeper.

Earlier this season, Kelleher opened up on on his future, saying: "I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a number one. That was my thought process, but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

"When I was coming through the academy to work my way up, obviously when you first get into the number two position you’re happy and it’s progress. I think with anything after a while, maybe after doing a few seasons of a similar thing, you want to keep pushing forward and keep going to the next level."

Celtic were named as one of a number of clubs said to also hold an interest in the player, alongside Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, though the impressive performances of veteran stopper Kasper Schmeichel which earned him a new deal last month mean Celtic have no pressing need for a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

