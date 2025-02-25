What channel is Celtic v Aberdeen on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news

Published 25th Feb 2025, 09:26 BST
Full details ahead of Celtic’s match at home to Aberdeen

The midweek Scottish Premiership card begins on Tuesday night when league leaders host Aberdeen at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ defending champions are looking to recover from a rare domestic defeat against Hibs last time out, while Aberdeen are bidding to build on two wins in a row and repeat a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park earlier in the season.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Celtic and Aberdeen meet again in Glasgow on league duty.
Celtic and Aberdeen meet again in Glasgow on league duty. | SNS Group

Celtic v Aberdeen match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen takes place on Tuesday, February 25 at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Celtic v Aberdeen TV channel

Sky Sports have selected Celtic v Aberdeen for live TV coverage. The broadcaster is showing the match on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Celtic v Aberdeen live stream

Celtic TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers for £12.99 (£9.99 if you are already a UK/Ireland subscriber). Full details can be found here.

Celtic v Aberdeen highlights

Sportscene will show highlights of Celtic v Aberdeen at 10.40pm on BBC One Scotland on Tuesday night.

Celtic and Aberdeen meet at Celtic Park.
Celtic and Aberdeen meet at Celtic Park. | SNS Group

Celtic v Aberdeen team news

James Forrest is edging closer to a first-team return for Celtic after taking part in contact sessions following a broken foot. Midfielder Paulo Bernardo remains absent for the hosts due to a knee injury.

Aberdeen’s injury list includes defenders Gavin Molloy and Jack Milne, midfielders Jamie McGrath, Vicente Besuijen and Dante Polvara and striker Ester Sokler.

John Beaton will be in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park and will be assisted by Daniel McFarlane and Jonathan Bell. Greg Aitken is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by David Dunne.

