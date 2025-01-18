McInnes has concerns over keeper’s cheekbone after early collision

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes fears that his goalkeeper Robby McCrorie suffered a fractured cheekbone in the 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat by Celtic as the manager took umbrage with a refereeing decision leading up to the hosts’ winner.

Killie lost their No 1 just 22 seconds into the fourth-round clash with Celtic when McCrorie collided with Nicolas Kuhn. The Scotland squad member was replaced by Kieran O’Hara with significant bruising around his eye and Celtic took the lead through Callum McGregor on 12 minutes, only for Bobby Wales to level on the stroke of half-time.

Celtic’s winner came midway through the second half when Daizen Maeda coolly netted, although McInnes was not happy with referee Nick Walsh’s decision not to penalise Auston Trusty in a challenge with Marley Watkins that led to a foul going the other way. Celtic scored from the resultant passage of play.

Robby McCrorie is treated after a nasty collision. | SNS Group

On McCrorie, McInnes said: “We don’t know. Our biggest fear is that he’s fractured his cheekbone. He’s away getting an x-ray just now, but with the way the NHS is at the moment we might not know until Monday! The doctor seems to think it’s his cheekbone. We’re preparing ourself for the worst news with him.”

On the Celtic winner, the manager continued: “They managed to take one of their chances to finish us off. However, it should’ve been a foul in the build-up for us though. How the fourth official can give it that way.

“I saw it back, Trusty has fouled Marley Watkins. That said, they don’t take it from where the foul was, it’s 20 yards further forward, it’s quickly put out to the other side while we’re still debating it and 20 seconds later it’s in the back of our net. If we’re not going to get the foul, well at least make sure it’s taken from the right spot.”

A yellow card was flashed in the direction of the Killie dugout after the goal but McInnes revealed it was not for him - despite what Celtic fans thought. “It wasn’t me,” he smiled. The crowd all thought it was me, but I’m a good boy now. It was for Paul Sheerin.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes reacts on the sidelines. | SNS Group

McInnes was proud of his team’s efforts in defeat as they battle with a debilitating injury list. “There are acceptable ways to lose a cup tie and I thought we did that today,” he added. “I didn’t want extra-time today. Obviously when we were 2-1 down I did and we tried to throw everything at it, but at half time, just with the injury situation at the minute with seven, eight or nine players out, we wanted to try win the game in 90 minutes. That’s why we were brave enough to try and go get after it.