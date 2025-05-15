Celtic fans urged to avoid unofficial title celebration amid fears of disorder

Unofficial title party to celebrate club lifting SPFL trophy on same day as Orange Order event

Celtic fans have been urged not to attend unofficial title celebrations in Glasgow on Saturday amid fears of disorder on the same day as an Orange Order event.

An unofficial title party has been planned by fans to celebrate the club lifting the SPFL trophy, marking 55 domestic league titles.

After the match against St Mirren at Parkhead, fans are expected to gather in the Trongate/Merchant City area.

Police made 19 arrests as people gathered to celebrate Celtic’s title win in May last year, and four officers were injured during disorder at the impromptu gathering at Glasgow Cross.

Celtic fans during a the match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen on Wednesday | SNS Group

This year, celebrations clash with the Orange Order’s VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations, with road closures planned in Glasgow city centre and 2,500 people expected to attend.

Police Scotland has urged people attending both events to “be respectful of those around you”.

However Glasgow City Council has urged football fans to “avoid disruptive mass gatherings” in the east end.

A spokesperson said: “We want supporters of every team in Glasgow to be able to celebrate their successes but ask fans – including those visiting – to please avoid disruptive mass gatherings at Merchant City/Trongate and other public places.

“These events and others like them have consistently led to disorder – causing significant disruption for the local community and businesses.

“Damage to buildings and infrastructure robs the public purse of hundreds of thousands of pounds that would otherwise be spent on the essential services we all rely on.

“Enjoy trophy day, but respect the city and your neighbours. Do not attend unsafe and disruptive gatherings in public places like Merchant City/Trongate.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland said: “We are aware of concerns regarding events in Glasgow on Saturday with large crowds expected to gather.

Police: ‘Please do not gather in large groups’

“I’d like to reassure the public we are working closely with Glasgow City Council to minimise disruption to the wider community and a proportionate policing plan is in place, with a focus on public safety.

“We respect the right to public assembly, however it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure their behaviour does not negatively impact businesses or those looking to enjoy our city.

“Please do not gather in large groups and be respectful of those around you.

“If you are planning to visit Glasgow city centre on Saturday, it will be much busier than normal. There is also likely to be increased usage of public transport, so make travel arrangements in advance.”

In a statement issued earlier this week, the Loyal Orange Institution said: “The County Grand Lodge of Glasgow is proud to announce the VE Day commemoration parade, set to take place on Saturday May 17.

“This event is a significant occasion to honour and remember the sacrifices made during World War II and to celebrate the victory in Europe.

“As an organisation, we have diligently followed and complied with all requirements set forth by Glasgow City Council.

“We have worked closely with the processions officer and Police Scotland to ensure that all protocols are met to their satisfaction.”