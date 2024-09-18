After a scintillating start to their domestic campaign, Brendan Rodgers will lead his Celtic side into their their highly-anticipated Champions League opener tonight as they welcome Slovan Bratislava to Glasgow.

The all-new format will result in Celtic facing eight games in Europe’s elite competition this season, with the competition moving from a traditional group stage into a ‘league path’. This the Hoops play four home games in the competition in 24/25, with clashes scheduled against Slovan Bratislava, Red Bull Leipzig, Club Brugge and Young Boys over the next five months. Away from home, they’ll face Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Dynamo Zagreb and Aston Villa.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, there are no reported injury worries for the Hoops, though summer signings Auston Trusty, Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah are all pushing for starts against the Slovakian outfit. Rodgers’ sheer squad strength means he will have plenty to mull over ahead of their Champions League, but does he make any changes from the team that beat Hearts 2-0 at the weekend?

Here’s our predicted Celtic starting XI for the Champions League clash with Slovan Bratislava.

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel He's played in the Champions League with Leicester City previously, and now he'll get a taste of European nights at Celtic Park. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston Gave Celtic an injury scare when he limped off during international break, but started the win over Hearts and came through unscathed. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers Another who had an injury scare recently, the big American was in formidable form at the weekend and will be pivotal to any success Celtic have in Europe this year. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales