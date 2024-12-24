Celtic will aim to get back to winning ways as they welcome Motherwell to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day (Kick-off at 3pm).

The Scottish champions failed to score for the first time this season in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday after being held to a 0-0 draw by Dundee United, however, they still hold a commanding nine point lead over second placed Rangers heading into the hectic festive schedule.

As for the visitors Motherwell, a battling 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Friday saw them rise to fourth place in the table ahead of the game in Glasgow, despite being reduced to ten men late in the game. They are now on a three game unbeaten run.

Both sides are nursing several injuries ahead of the game though, with Celtic sweating over the fitness of several key first teamers. Motherwell are suffering from a number of injuries, but have been boosted by the availability of Dan Casey after their appeal against his controversial red card in Friday’s clash with Kilmarnock was successful.

Ahead of the clash at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

James Forrest - Celtic - OUT Left Hampden Park on crutches after the Premier Sports Cup final against Rangers and is expected to be out for six weeks, according to head coach Brendan Rodgers.

Paul McGinn - Motherwell - OUT The Motherwell captain has not featured for a number of weeks due to a troublesome thigh injury. He won't be available for the Boxing Day trip to Celtic Park.

Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic - OUT Has played just three games for Celtic this season, and continues to be ruled out with injury.