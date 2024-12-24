Brendan Rodgers is sweating over a number players, with injury and illness giving him a selection headache ahead of the game against Motherwell at Celtic Park on Boxing Day. Cr: SNS Group.Brendan Rodgers is sweating over a number players, with injury and illness giving him a selection headache ahead of the game against Motherwell at Celtic Park on Boxing Day. Cr: SNS Group.
Brendan Rodgers is sweating over a number players, with injury and illness giving him a selection headache ahead of the game against Motherwell at Celtic Park on Boxing Day. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v Motherwell injury news: 7 out and 4 doubts as Brendan Rodgers faces anxious wait over key quartet

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 24th Dec 2024, 09:07 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 19:35 GMT

Here is the early team news ahead of Celtic vs Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park.

Celtic will aim to get back to winning ways as they welcome Motherwell to Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day (Kick-off at 3pm).

The Scottish champions failed to score for the first time this season in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday after being held to a 0-0 draw by Dundee United, however, they still hold a commanding nine point lead over second placed Rangers heading into the hectic festive schedule.

As for the visitors Motherwell, a battling 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Friday saw them rise to fourth place in the table ahead of the game in Glasgow, despite being reduced to ten men late in the game. They are now on a three game unbeaten run.

Both sides are nursing several injuries ahead of the game though, with Celtic sweating over the fitness of several key first teamers. Motherwell are suffering from a number of injuries, but have been boosted by the availability of Dan Casey after their appeal against his controversial red card in Friday’s clash with Kilmarnock was successful.

Ahead of the clash at Celtic Park, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

Left Hampden Park on crutches after the Premier Sports Cup final against Rangers and is expected to be out for six weeks, according to head coach Brendan Rodgers.

1. James Forrest - Celtic - OUT

Left Hampden Park on crutches after the Premier Sports Cup final against Rangers and is expected to be out for six weeks, according to head coach Brendan Rodgers.

The Motherwell captain has not featured for a number of weeks due to a troublesome thigh injury. He won't be available for the Boxing Day trip to Celtic Park.

2. Paul McGinn - Motherwell - OUT

The Motherwell captain has not featured for a number of weeks due to a troublesome thigh injury. He won't be available for the Boxing Day trip to Celtic Park.

Has played just three games for Celtic this season, and continues to be ruled out with injury.

3. Odin Thiago Holm - Celtic - OUT

Has played just three games for Celtic this season, and continues to be ruled out with injury.

The Irish defender faced a three-match ban after his controversial red card against Kilmarnock last week. Thankfully, after Motherwell submitted an appeal, it has been reduced to a yellow card and Casey will be free to face Celtic on Thursday.

4. Dan Casey - Motherwell - AVAILABLE

The Irish defender faced a three-match ban after his controversial red card against Kilmarnock last week. Thankfully, after Motherwell submitted an appeal, it has been reduced to a yellow card and Casey will be free to face Celtic on Thursday.

