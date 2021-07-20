Celtic v FC Midtjylland: Kick-off time, live stream details, Champions League qualifier team preview, match odds

Scott Robertson in action for Celtic during the Friendly Match between Celtic and Preston at Celtic Park, on July 17, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic enter at the second qualifying stage – meaning three knock-out ties before the group stages and face former player Erik Sviatchenko and FC Midtjylland from Denmark.

The winners already know they’ll play either PSV Eindhoven or Galatasaray in the next round – the same stage as Scottish champions Rangers enter.

However it’s all about Ange Postecoglou's first competitive match in charge and 9000 fans will be inside Parkhead to cheer the team on – the largest at the stadium since March 2020.

Manager Bo Henriksen during a FC Midtjylland training session at Celtic Park, on July 19, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game...

Match details

Who: Celtic v FC Midtjylland

What: UEFA Champions League qualifying, round two

Former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko during a FC Midtjylland training session at Celtic Park, on July 19, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: 7.45pm, Tuesday July 20, 2021

How to watch

For anyone not in the 9000-strong crowd, the match will be shown on Celtic’s live streaming service CelticTV for season ticket holders, via the Pass to Paradise service. The match is also live on subscription channel Premier Sports and available to stream via the Premier Player.

Team news

Ange Postecoglou had some pre-season concerns over Vasilis Barkas, Mikey Johnston, Karamoko Dembele and Ismaila Soro during the 0-0 draw against Bristol City but the goalkeeper is back, and he will have Leigh Griffiths back in contention for a place in the squad for the European clash following his early exit from Celtic’s pre-season camp in Wales. However, it’s still too early for Kyogo Furuhashi who has begun his journey to Scotland while Kris Ajer and Olivier Ntcham have been omitted from the squad.

For Midtjylland they have Erik Sviatchenko within their ranks but they will be without Aral Simsir who has tested positive for Covid.

Match odds

Match result: Celtic EVENS (McBookie, Unibet) Draw 5/2 (skybet) FC Midtjylland 27/10 (PaddyPower)

Correct score: Draw 1-1 11/2 (Skybet); Celtic 1-0 13/2 (Betfred); Celtic 2-1 8/1 (McBookie); Draw 2-2 14/1 (Betfred); FC Midtjylland 2-1 12-1 (William Hill)

First scorer: Odsonne Edouard 9/2 (Paddypower); Junior Brumado 7/1 (Various); Ryan Christie 8/1 (SkyBet, WilliamHill), James Forrest 9/1 (PaddyPower)