Is this the Celtic starting XI to face Midtjylland in Ange Postecoglou's first competitive match as manager?

Celtic take on Midtjylland tomorrow night in what is their first game of the 2021/22 season and the first competitive match for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian was hired as the permanent successor to Neil Lennon earlier this summer and all eyes will be on the Australian as he looks to get off to the best possible start against the Danish visitors.

Unfortunately, the coach doesn’t have his problems to seek before this game. Celtic have been slow in recruiting players this summer with two of their most recent additions, attackers Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi, not yet ready to play.

Also left out of the squad for the game are Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham with Postecoglou making it clear he has little time for players who wish to move on from the Glasgow side.

Here's how we think he’ll line up his side...

1. GK - Vasilis Barkas The Greek goalkeeper has been Postecoglou's No.1 for the majority of pre-season and has recovered from a hand injury which saw him sit out the draw with Bristol City. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Buy photo

2. DR - Anthony Ralston The 22-year-old is the only natural right-back at the club with Celtic yet to bring in reinforcements on the right side of defence. Photo: ] - SNS Group Buy photo

3. DL - Greg Taylor He's been preferred to Boli Bolingoli in pre-season fixtures and it's hard to imagine that changing on Tuesday evening. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Buy photo

4. DC - Stephen Welsh The youngster was a mainstay in the team towards the end of last season and with Kristoffer Ajer not included in the squad he's assured of a place. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Buy photo