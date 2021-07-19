Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will take charge of his first competitive game on Tuesday night. Picture: SNS
Is this the Celtic starting XI to face Midtjylland in Ange Postecoglou's first competitive match as manager?

Our prediction for Celtic’s starting XI on Tuesday evening.

By Craig Fowler
Monday, 19th July 2021, 8:47 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 9:51 pm

Celtic take on Midtjylland tomorrow night in what is their first game of the 2021/22 season and the first competitive match for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian was hired as the permanent successor to Neil Lennon earlier this summer and all eyes will be on the Australian as he looks to get off to the best possible start against the Danish visitors.

Unfortunately, the coach doesn’t have his problems to seek before this game. Celtic have been slow in recruiting players this summer with two of their most recent additions, attackers Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi, not yet ready to play.

Also left out of the squad for the game are Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham with Postecoglou making it clear he has little time for players who wish to move on from the Glasgow side.

Here's how we think he’ll line up his side...

1. GK - Vasilis Barkas

The Greek goalkeeper has been Postecoglou's No.1 for the majority of pre-season and has recovered from a hand injury which saw him sit out the draw with Bristol City.

2. DR - Anthony Ralston

The 22-year-old is the only natural right-back at the club with Celtic yet to bring in reinforcements on the right side of defence.

3. DL - Greg Taylor

He's been preferred to Boli Bolingoli in pre-season fixtures and it's hard to imagine that changing on Tuesday evening.

4. DC - Stephen Welsh

The youngster was a mainstay in the team towards the end of last season and with Kristoffer Ajer not included in the squad he's assured of a place.

Kristoffer Ajer
