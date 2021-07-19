Is this the Celtic starting XI to face Midtjylland in Ange Postecoglou's first competitive match as manager?
Our prediction for Celtic’s starting XI on Tuesday evening.
Celtic take on Midtjylland tomorrow night in what is their first game of the 2021/22 season and the first competitive match for new manager Ange Postecoglou.
The Australian was hired as the permanent successor to Neil Lennon earlier this summer and all eyes will be on the Australian as he looks to get off to the best possible start against the Danish visitors.
Unfortunately, the coach doesn’t have his problems to seek before this game. Celtic have been slow in recruiting players this summer with two of their most recent additions, attackers Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi, not yet ready to play.
Also left out of the squad for the game are Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham with Postecoglou making it clear he has little time for players who wish to move on from the Glasgow side.
Here's how we think he’ll line up his side...