How full will Celtic Park, Ibrox and cinch SPFL Premiership grounds be under Scottish Government guidelines for football fans?

The capped capacities have disappointed both Rangers and Celtic this week with both clubs’ friendlies limited to just 2000 supporters at the weekend when Arsenal visit Ibrox and Celtic host Preston North End.

But from Monday, 2000 seated or 1000 standing will be allowed in stadia across Scotland as restrictions ease – and potentially more on a game-by-game basis.

Aberdeen have successfully applied for more space for their European match next week and 9000 supporters will be inside Celtic Park for the Champions League qualifier on Tuesday – but Parkhead chiefs had been hoping for more.

However, with nationwide 2000 basic limit, we looked at how full – or perhaps how empty – each top flight ground will be without special dispensation for more supporters in to see each match.

1. Ross County Global Energy Stadium. Capacity: 6541 / Percentage permitted: 30.5%

2. St Mirren SMISA Stadium. Capacity: 8023 / Percentage permitted: 24.9%

3. Livingston FC Tony Macaroni Arena. Capacity: 8716 / Percentage permitted: 23%

4. St Johnstone McDiarmid Park. Capacity: 10696 / Percentage permitted: 18.7%