3 . Rocco Vata - Watford

Vata turned down a new contract with Celtic and made the switch to Watford in the summer in order to get more regular first-team minutes - which he certainly has. While he has only started twice, he's featured 10 times for the Hornets and is growing in stature week-on-week. Scored his first senior goal against Hull City earlier this month, and followed it up with two assists in Watford's win over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend. | SNS Group Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group