Celtic’s summer transfer window saw both record buys and record sales as Brendan Rodgers looked to mould a side that could win a historic 55th league title.
With Matt O’Riley’s move to English Premier League side Brighton completed ahead of deadline day, the Hoops were able to splash the cash on Arne Engels, Adam Idah and Auston Trusty as they added to their already impressive squad. Currently 11 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and well-placed to qualify for the Champions League knockouts, there’s no denying it was a good window for Rodgers’ men.
It wasn’t just O’Riley that left for pastures new in the summer though, with fringe players Tomoki Iwata, Benjamin Siegrist and Bosun Lawal all making moves away from Glasgow, while a number of youngsters opted for loan moves in the 24/25 season.
But how have each of Celtic’s 17 departing players fared for their new clubs so far this season?
1. Sead Hakšabanović - Malmö FF
The Montenegro winger departed Celtic Park in the summer after falling out of favour with Brendan Rodgers, moving to Allsvenskan outfit Malmö. His spell in Sweden has been a nightmare so far though, with groin problems restricting him to just three appearances. | SNS Group Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
2. Magnus MacKenzie - Queen's Park
The young Celtic academy player made the short move to Queen's Park in the summer, but has barely featured for the Spiders, playing just three times. His last appearance came in a 1-1 draw with Ayr United in September. Has largely been an unused substitute. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group
3. Rocco Vata - Watford
Vata turned down a new contract with Celtic and made the switch to Watford in the summer in order to get more regular first-team minutes - which he certainly has. While he has only started twice, he's featured 10 times for the Hornets and is growing in stature week-on-week. Scored his first senior goal against Hull City earlier this month, and followed it up with two assists in Watford's win over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend. | SNS Group Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. Benjamin Siegrist - Rapid Bucuresti
Signed as a back-up to Joe Hart by Ange Postecoglou in 2021, the Swiss goalkeeper barely had a look in during his time in Glasgow. Taken to Romania by Neil Lennon in the summer, the ex-Celtic and Hibs boss was sacked after just six games by Rapid Bucuresti. The move has worked out for Siegrist, however, who now plays regularly as the side's first-choice stopper. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group