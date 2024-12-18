How have the players that left Celtic last summer fared at their new clubs? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
How have the players that left Celtic last summer fared at their new clubs? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

O'Riley, Iwata, Siegrist: How the 17 players that left Celtic last summer have fared for their new clubs

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 18th Dec 2024, 08:57 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 10:13 BST

An update on the 17 players that left Celtic in summer 2024

Celtic’s summer transfer window saw both record buys and record sales as Brendan Rodgers looked to mould a side that could win a historic 55th league title.

With Matt O’Riley’s move to English Premier League side Brighton completed ahead of deadline day, the Hoops were able to splash the cash on Arne Engels, Adam Idah and Auston Trusty as they added to their already impressive squad. Currently 11 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, and well-placed to qualify for the Champions League knockouts, there’s no denying it was a good window for Rodgers’ men.

It wasn’t just O’Riley that left for pastures new in the summer though, with fringe players Tomoki Iwata, Benjamin Siegrist and Bosun Lawal all making moves away from Glasgow, while a number of youngsters opted for loan moves in the 24/25 season.

But how have each of Celtic’s 17 departing players fared for their new clubs so far this season?

The Montenegro winger departed Celtic Park in the summer after falling out of favour with Brendan Rodgers, moving to Allsvenskan outfit Malmö. His spell in Sweden has been a nightmare so far though, with groin problems restricting him to just three appearances.

1. Sead Hakšabanović - Malmö FF

The Montenegro winger departed Celtic Park in the summer after falling out of favour with Brendan Rodgers, moving to Allsvenskan outfit Malmö. His spell in Sweden has been a nightmare so far though, with groin problems restricting him to just three appearances. | SNS Group Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Photo Sales
The young Celtic academy player made the short move to Queen's Park in the summer, but has barely featured for the Spiders, playing just three times. His last appearance came in a 1-1 draw with Ayr United in September. Has largely been an unused substitute.

2. Magnus MacKenzie - Queen's Park

The young Celtic academy player made the short move to Queen's Park in the summer, but has barely featured for the Spiders, playing just three times. His last appearance came in a 1-1 draw with Ayr United in September. Has largely been an unused substitute. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Vata turned down a new contract with Celtic and made the switch to Watford in the summer in order to get more regular first-team minutes - which he certainly has. While he has only started twice, he's featured 10 times for the Hornets and is growing in stature week-on-week. Scored his first senior goal against Hull City earlier this month, and followed it up with two assists in Watford's win over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

3. Rocco Vata - Watford

Vata turned down a new contract with Celtic and made the switch to Watford in the summer in order to get more regular first-team minutes - which he certainly has. While he has only started twice, he's featured 10 times for the Hornets and is growing in stature week-on-week. Scored his first senior goal against Hull City earlier this month, and followed it up with two assists in Watford's win over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend. | SNS Group Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Signed as a back-up to Joe Hart by Ange Postecoglou in 2021, the Swiss goalkeeper barely had a look in during his time in Glasgow. Taken to Romania by Neil Lennon in the summer, the ex-Celtic and Hibs boss was sacked after just six games by Rapid Bucuresti. The move has worked out for Siegrist, however, who now plays regularly as the side's first-choice stopper.

4. Benjamin Siegrist - Rapid Bucuresti

Signed as a back-up to Joe Hart by Ange Postecoglou in 2021, the Swiss goalkeeper barely had a look in during his time in Glasgow. Taken to Romania by Neil Lennon in the summer, the ex-Celtic and Hibs boss was sacked after just six games by Rapid Bucuresti. The move has worked out for Siegrist, however, who now plays regularly as the side's first-choice stopper. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Brendan RodgersCeltic Park
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice