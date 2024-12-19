3 . Kieran Tierney - Arsenal

Celtic's record sale at £25million, Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates due to succession of niggling injuries. Spent last season in La Liga with Real Sociedad and made the Scotland Euro 2024 squad but suffered a hamstring problem in the second group game against Switzerland which have ruled him out for over six months. He's only recently returned to fitness, and will want to get back to full fitness as quick as possible after an injury-ravaged year. If the figures are right, Celtic would surely be interested. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images