Despite being 11 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and progressing well in the Champions League, Brendan Rodgers has been linked with various talent as he looks to add more depth to a squad already dominating in the top tier.
With money available and murmurs of potential incomings increasing by the day, we look at eight players Celtic could look to bring into their squad during the January transfer window.
1. Benjamin Tahirović - Ajax
The Bosnian central midfielder was linked to Celtic just last week, as per transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio. The 21-year-old is currently behind Jordan Henderson in the pecking order at Ajax and has been mentioned as a potential January option for Celtic, alongside Lazio and Fiorentina as he searches for more regular first team football. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Mathias Kvistgaarden - Brondby
Linked to Celtic during the last winter transfer window, interest in the young Danish goal-getter has reportedly been reignited over the past few weeks. With a price-tag of around £8.5million, they'll need to pay big bucks to get the deal done, though. | FrontzoneSport via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Kieran Tierney - Arsenal
Celtic's record sale at £25million, Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates due to succession of niggling injuries. Spent last season in La Liga with Real Sociedad and made the Scotland Euro 2024 squad but suffered a hamstring problem in the second group game against Switzerland which have ruled him out for over six months. He's only recently returned to fitness, and will want to get back to full fitness as quick as possible after an injury-ravaged year. If the figures are right, Celtic would surely be interested. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Mateusz Bogusz - LAFC
The former Leeds United midfielder was strongly linked to a £7million switch in the summer. He'd had an outstanding season in the MLS, scoring 16 goals and assisting a further eight in his 36 league appearances. Celtic have been linked to midfielders ahead of the window, despite having a strong engine room already, meaning the Polish star may be placed back on their shopping list in January. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images