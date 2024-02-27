Celtic v Dundee team news and probable starting XIs: Another hamstring issue, duo likely to start, seven players out

Celtic will look to build on Sunday’s win over Motherwell and maintain pressure on Premiership leaders Rangers when they welcome Dundee to Parkhead.

The defending champions trail Rangers by two points with 11 matches in the league remaining, while Dundee are in sixth place and will look to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Hibs at Easter Road.

Maik Nawrocki drops out for Celtic with a hamstring injury but Cameron Carter-Vickers is fit to start. Reo Hatate (calf) remains out and Liel Abada (thigh) is still not being considered for selection. Winger Yang Hjun-jun and striker Adam Idah are pushing for starts after making a strong impression at Fir Park from the bench. Dundee will be without Zach Robinson, Diego Pineda, Charlie Reilly and Ryan Howley through injury.

Probable Celtic team: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O’Riley, Iwata, McGregor; Yang, Idah, Maeda.

Probable Dundee team: Carson; McGhee, Shaughnessy, Donnelly, Beck; Costelloe, Cameron, Sylla, McCowan, Tiffoney; Bakayoko.

What Celtic had to say

Manager Brendan Rodgers on criticism from the stands: “It’s not only for Celtic, it’s in general in any club, if that feeling rolls down from the stands onto the pitch and it’s negative, then what do you expect? You will get players who will have a nervousness, so the game will look different. Whereas if they have that positive reaction and that support, it’s like life, if you get that support and that feeling that people are behind you, everyone, then you will have a greater chance to succeed.”

What Dundee had to say