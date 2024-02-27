Celtic v Dundee team news and probable starting XIs: Another hamstring issue, duo likely to start, seven players out
Celtic will look to build on Sunday’s win over Motherwell and maintain pressure on Premiership leaders Rangers when they welcome Dundee to Parkhead.
The defending champions trail Rangers by two points with 11 matches in the league remaining, while Dundee are in sixth place and will look to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Hibs at Easter Road.
Maik Nawrocki drops out for Celtic with a hamstring injury but Cameron Carter-Vickers is fit to start. Reo Hatate (calf) remains out and Liel Abada (thigh) is still not being considered for selection. Winger Yang Hjun-jun and striker Adam Idah are pushing for starts after making a strong impression at Fir Park from the bench. Dundee will be without Zach Robinson, Diego Pineda, Charlie Reilly and Ryan Howley through injury.
Probable Celtic team: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O’Riley, Iwata, McGregor; Yang, Idah, Maeda.
Probable Dundee team: Carson; McGhee, Shaughnessy, Donnelly, Beck; Costelloe, Cameron, Sylla, McCowan, Tiffoney; Bakayoko.
What Celtic had to say
Manager Brendan Rodgers on criticism from the stands: “It’s not only for Celtic, it’s in general in any club, if that feeling rolls down from the stands onto the pitch and it’s negative, then what do you expect? You will get players who will have a nervousness, so the game will look different. Whereas if they have that positive reaction and that support, it’s like life, if you get that support and that feeling that people are behind you, everyone, then you will have a greater chance to succeed.”
What Dundee had to say
Manager Tony Docherty: “In the Old Firm there’s going to be that pressure. There’s two points between them and they’re both going for a title, but we can’t affect that. We can only affect our performance and what we do on the pitch. We’re under no illusions about the size of the task ahead of us. We’re going to Celtic Park and they’re the champions for a reason. We know what we need to do to try and get something from it. As a manager, I’m very much focused on performance. I want to see a level of performance both offensively and defensively that causes Celtic problems. And if we do that, we give ourselves a chance of picking up a point or points.”