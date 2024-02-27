Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has defended himself against allegations of sexism after the BBC reporter he referred to as a "good girl" during a terse post-match interview insisted that she took no offence to the remark.

Jane Lewis was interviewing Rodgers for the BBC Sportsound radio programme following Celtic's 3-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership at Fir Park on Sunday when the incident took place. Rodgers was asked by Ms Lewis to clarify his comments when he stated that "the story has already been written about this group, but we will write our own story", in reference to the title race.

Ms Lewis asked: “You don’t want to give us a bit more insight into that and what you mean?” But a clearly irked Rodgers repeatedly said “no” before adding: “You know exactly what I mean”. When Ms Lewis continued to press for an explanation Rodgers promptly ended the interview with the phrase: "Okay? Done. Good girl." Ms Lewis then laughed and told listeners: “There you go, he’s done”.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers takes training on Tuesday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The remark sparked complaints of sexism from both the Scottish Feminist Network and For Women Scotland – with one spokesperson branding the Celtic boss a “dinosaur” – but Lewis has spoken out and insisted that she does believe Rodgers intended to offend her. Ms Lewis said on Tuesday: “Clearly, the interview on Sunday has become a talking point. I don’t believe there was any offence meant by Brendan Rodgers – and for my part there was none taken.”

The Celtic manager has also broken his silence, admitting he was “saddened” by the episode and blaming society in general for blowing the issue out of proportion. He also revealed he had reached out to Ms Lewis and the pair “had a laugh” about the incident.

"Sadly for me you're thinking in society now they're looking to find something that is offensive to pin onto people,” Rodgers said. “Since I've been up here, I think any journalist, reporter or anyone in media... I've always based my life on relationships. I've always offered a warmth, respect, being courteous and offering time to people, and that will never change.

“Obviously when there was that little bit that was out there, or big bit, however it was, then of course I feel the need to address that. I deal with people in life whether it's players, relationships with them, I want to help them become better, or people in the media. I've spoken to Jane and she wasn't offended. We had a laugh about it. She will continue to ask me awkward questions, I'm sure. But I see her every week and we've got good relations, like I have with most people in my life, whether that's professional or social.