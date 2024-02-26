What channel is Celtic v Dundee on? Is it on TV? Live stream, team news, referee, VAR
Brendan Rodgers’ men are currently second in the Premiership table, two points behind leaders Rangers with 11 games to go. Celtic will look to exert pressure on Philippe Clement’s men, who are at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night, as they bid to reclaim top spot. Dundee, who are currently sixth in the league standings, will want to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Hibs.
Celtic v Dundee match details
The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, on Wednesday, February 28. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Is Celtic v Dundee on TV?
The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK, with Sky Sports opting to show Ross County v St Mirren and Livingston v Motherwell in this round of fixtures. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One on Wednesday, starting at 10.40pm.
Celtic v Dundee live stream
Celtic are offering a pay-per-view service for Wednesday night’s match against Hibs. There are no geographical restrictions and it will cost £12.99. Full details and how to buy a game pass can be found here.
Celtic v Dundee team news
Both teams are holding press conferences on Tuesday and will give updates then.
Celtic v Dundee referee and VAR
Matthew MacDermid is the match referee with Euan Anderson in charge of VAR.
Match odds
Celtic 1/4, Draw 6/1, Dundee 12/1 – via oddschecker.com.