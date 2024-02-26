Celtic are back at home on Wednesday night when they welcome Dundee to Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are currently second in the Premiership table, two points behind leaders Rangers with 11 games to go. Celtic will look to exert pressure on Philippe Clement’s men, who are at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night, as they bid to reclaim top spot. Dundee, who are currently sixth in the league standings, will want to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Hibs.

Celtic v Dundee match details

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are back at home on Wednesday when they play Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, on Wednesday, February 28. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is Celtic v Dundee on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK, with Sky Sports opting to show Ross County v St Mirren and Livingston v Motherwell in this round of fixtures. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One on Wednesday, starting at 10.40pm.

Celtic v Dundee live stream

Celtic are offering a pay-per-view service for Wednesday night’s match against Hibs. There are no geographical restrictions and it will cost £12.99. Full details and how to buy a game pass can be found here.

Celtic v Dundee team news

Both teams are holding press conferences on Tuesday and will give updates then.

Celtic v Dundee referee and VAR

Matthew MacDermid is the match referee with Euan Anderson in charge of VAR.

Match odds