All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

What channel is Celtic v Dundee on? Is it on TV? Live stream, team news, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of Scottish Premiership showdown at Celtic Park
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:42 GMT

Celtic are back at home on Wednesday night when they welcome Dundee to Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are currently second in the Premiership table, two points behind leaders Rangers with 11 games to go. Celtic will look to exert pressure on Philippe Clement’s men, who are at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night, as they bid to reclaim top spot. Dundee, who are currently sixth in the league standings, will want to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Hibs.

Celtic v Dundee match details

Celtic are back at home on Wednesday when they play Dundee.Celtic are back at home on Wednesday when they play Dundee.
Celtic are back at home on Wednesday when they play Dundee.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, on Wednesday, February 28. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is Celtic v Dundee on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK, with Sky Sports opting to show Ross County v St Mirren and Livingston v Motherwell in this round of fixtures. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC One on Wednesday, starting at 10.40pm.

Celtic v Dundee live stream

Celtic are offering a pay-per-view service for Wednesday night’s match against Hibs. There are no geographical restrictions and it will cost £12.99. Full details and how to buy a game pass can be found here.

Celtic v Dundee team news

Both teams are holding press conferences on Tuesday and will give updates then.

Celtic v Dundee referee and VAR

Matthew MacDermid is the match referee with Euan Anderson in charge of VAR.

Match odds

Celtic 1/4, Draw 6/1, Dundee 12/1 – via oddschecker.com.

Related topics:DundeeHibsRangers