Celtic v Charlton Athletic: Kick-off time, how to watch, pre-season friendly details

Celtic Manager Ange Postecoglou takes training at Lennoxtown. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Australian now leads his new side into his second match of their training camp in Wales – against Charlton Athletic.

Here’s what you need to know...

Ange Postecoglou will be back on the training ground this week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Match details

Who: Celtic v Charlton Athletic

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Dragon Park, Newport, Wales

When: 3pm, Saturday, July 10, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown on Celtic’s live streaming service CelticTV. Season ticket holders can watch for free via Pass to Paradise.

Team news

Odsonne Edouard picked up where he left off last season and found the net on Wednesday against the Owls with Ange Postecoglou praising the off-the-ball movement of the Frenchman and captain for the day, Albian Ajeti. Owen Moffat impressed against Darren Moore’s relegated skybet Championship side and could stake a claim for more regular appearances with another positive performance .

Previous meeting

The sides have rarely met but were involved in an under-17 tournament in France in 2002 which also included FC Porto.

Anything else?

Among players to call both The Valley and Celtic Park home over the course of their football careers have been midfielder Zheng Zhi, well-travelled Scottish striker Tony Watt and more recently Adam Matthews who could line up against his former side this weekend.