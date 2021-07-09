Celtic v Charlton Athletic: Kick-off time, how to watch, pre-season friendly details

The Australian now leads his new side into his second match of their training camp in Wales – against Charlton Athletic.
Nigel Adkins’ side will be followed by a clash with Bristol City, and home friendlies with two sides managed by Scots – Preston North End and West Ham United – as Celtic prepare for the Champions League qualifier with FC Midtjylland and the cinch Premiership kick-off.
Here’s what you need to know...
Match details
Who: Celtic v Charlton Athletic
What: Pre-season friendly
Where: Dragon Park, Newport, Wales
When: 3pm, Saturday, July 10, 2021
How to watch
The match will be shown on Celtic’s live streaming service CelticTV. Season ticket holders can watch for free via Pass to Paradise.
Team news
Odsonne Edouard picked up where he left off last season and found the net on Wednesday against the Owls with Ange Postecoglou praising the off-the-ball movement of the Frenchman and captain for the day, Albian Ajeti. Owen Moffat impressed against Darren Moore’s relegated skybet Championship side and could stake a claim for more regular appearances with another positive performance .
Previous meeting
The sides have rarely met but were involved in an under-17 tournament in France in 2002 which also included FC Porto.
Anything else?
Among players to call both The Valley and Celtic Park home over the course of their football careers have been midfielder Zheng Zhi, well-travelled Scottish striker Tony Watt and more recently Adam Matthews who could line up against his former side this weekend.