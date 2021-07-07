Ange Postecoglou names first Celtic starting XI for friendly clash with surprise choice as captain

Albian Ajeti has been made Celtic captain for Wednesday's friendly match against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: SNS

The match in Wales is part of the club’s training camp as they gear up for the Champions League qualifiers and the beginning of the Scottish Premiership season later this month.

The new manager has opted for two separate starting XIs for each half.

The first half will see a largely inexperienced side to take on the Owls with Vasilis Barkas, Stephen Welsh, Ismaila Soro and Albian Ajeti the only regular members of the matchday squad from last season in the XI. The latter of whom has been selected as captain.

New signing Liam Shaw makes an appearance against his former club after joining Celtic from Wednesday following a pre-contract agreement in March.

Fans will also recognise Anthony Ralston and Ewan Henderson, while Adam Montgomery played the final two games of last season.

Elsewhere, there are spots for teenagers Dane Murray and Owen Moffat, while 20-year-old Kerr McInroy also starts.

A completely new line-up will then take to the field for the second half featuring goalkeeper Scott Bain as captain and Odsonne Edouard in attack alongside a clutch of youngsters.

FIRST CELTIC XI- Barkas; Ralston, Welsh, Murray, Montgomery, Soro, Shaw, McInroy, Moffat, Henderson, Ajeti.

SECOND CELTIC XI- Bain; O’Connor, Murray, Hjelde, McPherson, Connell, Otoo, Robertson, Afolabi, Coffey, Edouard.

