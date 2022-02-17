What channel is Celtic v Bodo/Glimt on? TV and stream details, Europa Conference League kick-off time, team news

With Storm Dudley sweeping across Scotland last night the teams look to have avoided the worst of the weather and those braving the outdoors to take in the action at Parkhead may also avoid Storm Eunice – but regardless, the game will be shown live on television for others unable to attend.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side have developed a European pedigree in their recent seasons after landing their first national league title and adding a second last year.

They will pose a test for Ange Postecoglou’s cinch Premiership league leaders, despite a redrawn squad after January’s transfer window and swept Jose Mourinho’s Roma side 6-1 in October before drawing with the Serie A side in the Stadio Olimpico 2-2.

UEFA Conference League trophy (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Striker Giannis Giakoumakis has warned Celtic must not fall into the Norwegian ‘trap’.

Here’s what you need to know, ahead of the game...

Match details

What: UEFA Europa Conference League

Bodo Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Who: Celtic v Bodo/Glimt

Referee: Andris Treimanis (Latvia)

When: 8pm, Thursday, February 17, 2022

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

(Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

What is the UEFA Conference League?

The third UEFA competition was introduced this season as part of the continental club competition structure in Eruope, with a focus primarily on extending the European involvement of clubs from countries who don’t otherwise perform well, or for long, in the two more established competitions – the Champions League and Europa League.

That said, teams from big markets, like the seventh-placed side in the English Premier League, are also admitted as as teams who drop out of the Europa League – much like the Europa League absorbs some of the non-qualifiers and third-placed sides from the Champions League.

That is how Celtic are involved this season. While Aberdeen and Hibs failed to make the group stages, Celtic are in the knock-outs by virtue of their third placed finish in their Europa League group, having dropped into that round from their Champions League qualifiers exit.

Who are Bodo/Glimt?

The Norwegian champions’ campaign ended in December so are in pre-season mode at the moment and come to Scotland off the back of a pre-season camp in Alicante. This season's European campaign is the longest in the club's history as they prepare to play their 15th match after initially being knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Polish side Legia Warsaw. European football sat up and took notice when Bodo/Glimt hammered Jose Mourinho's Roma 6-1 in the Conference League group stages - where they went unbeaten - before a more than creditable 2-2 draw in Rome.

As current Norwegian champions, Bodo will go into the first round qualifiers of next season's Champions League.

How to watch

As with the other two major UEFA competitions, BT Sport holds the broadcast rights and after showing Celtic’s Europa League group stage campaign, will continue to follow Ange Postecoglou’s men in the Conference League.

Coverage starts at 7.45pm on BT Sport 2 (Sky 414, Virgin 528 ) or online via the BT Sport app.

It also means there is a Scottish double-header with Rangers’ Europa League match in Dortmund against Bundesliga giants BVB Borussia on prior to kick-off at Celtic Park.