Celtic must avoid Bodo/Glimt 'trap' insists Giorgos Giakoumakis

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis was back amongst the goals against Raith Rovers at the weekend. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Norwegians may not be a headline name in European football terms, but have proven their continental credentials with a 6-1 defeat, and 2-2 draw, with Jose Mourinho’s Roma earlier this season.

Celtic’s Greek striker hopes the occasion of another European night will spur Celtic on – and ensure they remain cautious of their opponents whose results precede them, even if their name does not.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a trap I think. Their name is a trap. You think they are not going to be huge opponents and they are not going to be so competitive but if you see their games against Roma, they played amazing. So we have to be careful. We have to focus,” he warned.

Celtic have already proven their focus in a night-time kick-off at Celtic Park earlier this month, and it’s confidence derived from the 3-0 win over Rangers, and the performance, which will be required to make the best possible start to the two-legged tie as the club break new ground in the UEFA Conference League.

It may not be the Champions League, or Europa League they’ve hosted previously, but “it’s going to be another European night. For us, it’s going to be the same,” the striker added. “It’s a big game. European nights are always special – especially at Celtic. Here, it’s even moreso.

"It’s the atmosphere. I don’t know why, I cannot explain why, but it’s a different feeling. I have played Champions League and Europa League games before, but here the atmosphere is another level.

"I hope that we will have a great game like we did against Rangers because our performance was amazing. I hope we play the same again. It’s going to be a tough opponent, we know that for sure. But we will give everything, we will give our best, and we will have the possession and make the chances.”

Ange Postecoglou has admitted he enters every competition with the intention of winning it – including the newly-formed Conference League and Giakoumakis added: “I don’t know if we can or not – sometimes you need some luck also, but if we are the team we have to be, we are not afraid of anyone.”