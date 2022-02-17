What channel is Rangers' game with Borussia Dortmund on? Europa League info, TV details, stream, kick-off time, team news

The Westenfalenstadion, otherwise known as the Signal Iduna Park, will be known as the BVB Borussia Stadion for UEFA purposes on Thursday – but it remains home of one of the most formidable sides on the continent and the famed ‘Yellow Wall’ of supporters.

However restrictions in Germany will mean only 10,000 fans are in attendance with a small section aside for Scottish fans.

Both sides are sitting second in their respective leagues but Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been given a lift by news Ryan Jack is back and fit to play, although there are defensive concerns for the Rangers manager ahead of the trip.

Rangers and Borussia Dortmund meet in the knock-out stage with the competition to conclude in SPain with May's final. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s what you need to know, and how to follow the action on Thursday evening…

Match details

Who: Borussia Dortmund v Rangers

What: UEFA Europa League

Domund head coach Marco Rose. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Where: BVB Borussia Stadion, Dortmund

When: 5.45pm, Thursday, February 17, 2022

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

How to watch

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Haaland is a doubt for the game. (Photo by UWE KRAFT / AFP) (Photo by UWE KRAFT/AFP via Getty Images)

As with the other two major UEFA competitions, BT Sport holds the broadcast rights and after showing Rangers successfully qualify from their Europa League group including Lyon and Sparta Prague, the TV company will continue to follow Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side in the knock-out stage in the Conference League.

Coverage starts at 5.15pm on BT Sport 2 (Sky 414, Virgin 528) or online via the BT Sport app.

It forms the first half of a Scottish double-bill on the channel with action from Celtic’s home game from Bodo/Glimt in the new UEFA Conference competition following coverage from Germany.

Team news

The encouraging news for Rangers fans is that Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland looks set to miss the first leg. However, Dortmund are no one-man band with star names such as Thorgan Hazard, Mats Hummels, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel and Reus making them among the favourites for the competition. They also have Giovanni Reyna, son of former Rangers midfielder Claudio, who was named after Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers will be without defender Leon Balogun who is still injured, and returning Swedish stopper Filip Helander also misses out and is not part of the European squad.

Ryan Jack is back in contention for a start.