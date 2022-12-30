Celtic secure Tomoki Iwata signing as Ange Postecoglou hails capture of 'player our fans will like'

Celtic have completed the signing of Japanese international Tomoki Iwata.

The 25-year-old will arrive on an initial loan move from Yokohama F Marinos until the end of the season with a compulsory purchase clause meaning will be complete a permanent transfer in the summer on a long-term deal.

He becomes Celtic’s third signing ahead of the January transfer window officially opening following on from the captures of centre-back Yuki Kobayashi from Vissel Kobe and right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iwata, who can operate in both midfield and defence, was named the J League Player of the Year last month after helping his side lift the league title and has four caps for Japan, although he was left out of their World Cup squad.

New Celtic signing Tomoki Iwata in action for Yokohama F Marinos earlier this year. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the second time Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has signed the player having also taken him to Yokohama in January 2021 prior to taking over the reins at Parkhead later.

Postecoglou said: “We really are delighted to be bringing Tomoki to Celtic and I am sure he will be a player that our supporters will like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a versatile player who can operate in defence in midfield, a really committed footballer with some great attributes. He is at a great age for us where his career is on the right trajectory, but he already has a good level of experience.

“He has just had a brilliant season, he is very deserving of the accolade he has recently received as Japan’s Player of the Year and we are sure he can also bring this real high level of quality to our squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iwata will become the sixth Japanese player at Parkhead alongside Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Yosuke Ideguchi and fellow new recruit Kobayashi.

“I really am delighted to be joining Celtic, such a huge and successful club known across the world," Iwata said. “I can’t wait to begin my journey with Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Everything about Celtic excites me - the scale of the club, the supporters, the atmosphere, the style of football which the club is famous for and of course working with the manager and players.