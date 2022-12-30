Oh Hyeon-gyu reveals 'big desire' to accept Celtic offer as Korean club issue defiant response to transfer approach

South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu has revealed that he is keen to take up an offer to join Celtic despite his current club insisting he is going nowhere.

The 21-year old, who has one international cap and was on his country’s reserve list for the World Cup, is currently playing for Suwon Samsung Bluewings in his homeland.

He is the third Korean to be linked with the Parkhead side recently with World Cup star Cho Gue-sung and midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu also reported to be targets for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Celtic have already signed three players ahead of the January transfer window officially opening in the shape of Japanese duo Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwate, as well as Canadian international Alistair Johnston.

Oh Hyeon-Gyu, right, in action for South Korea against Iceland in November, has confirmed he has received an offer to join Celtic. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Hyeon-gyu, who has netted 14 goals in 39 appearances including eight in his last 10 for the K-League club despite not being considered an out-and-out striker, could be next to join after confirming to Korean media that he wants to join the Scottish champions.

“What was reported today is true. It is not common to receive an offer from Europe like this, and Celtic, a prestigious club, gave me a good offer. I think I have a big desire to take on this opportunity," he said.

"I am cautious to say at this place, but when the previous club said that such an offer had come, I told the club that I wanted to go and requested a transfer.

"It was a situation where we were waiting for the club’s position.”

Celtic face a fight to land the forward, however, with his club seemingly reluctant to lose their key player.

A Suwon official told SpoTVNews: “The club’s position is clear.

