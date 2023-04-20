No Celtic player can be considered irreplaceable in the fashion of Kyogo Furuhashi, the crowning glory in Ange Postecoglou's glittering playing adornments. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

But the way that he has been preparing with recent takes on forthcoming transfer activity hasn’t so much been of the club lording it but finding themselves between the devil and the deep blue sea. It has been unavoidable but to divine from the Australian’s comments on the summer window that there certainly will be exits from his soon-to-be back-to-back title winners. Carve that on a tablet of stone, if you like.

The invocations from the Celtic support to their maker won’t revolve around avoiding any departures. Postecoglou, in taking the emotion out of football’s market machinations, has schooled his followers that squad turnover will be constant and dizzying. Instead, the club’s followers will pray that certain players will not be enticed away. Not that Celtic or their manager really have control over the career intentions of any playing personnel, or the opportunities that might come their way.

One facet has been particularly impressive and noteworthy in the 57-year-old’s recruitment across his 22 months in charge. A drive that has stuffed the club with practically two capable performers for every position. Crucial contributors to two seasons that could yet bank Celtic five of the six domestic trophies contested do not appear irreplaceable. Into that bracket you could place Matt O’Riley – linked with a move south this week – the heading-for-the-exit-door Liel Abada and even, though it could appear contentious, a mainstay such as Jota, the latter duo among a busload of wingers Celtic have accumulated.

Reo Hatate has recently been sidelined by injury.

Yet, there are certain limitations to the notion the Glasgow club could fail to be seriously impacted should top-five league clubs, paying top-dollar wages, lure away assets. In the form of a triumvirate of talents that Postecoglou couldn’t replace from within his ocean-depth squad. And would have a dastardly-difficult job to land catches to be prized equally in the event of casting his net beyond these borders. Captain Callum McGregor doesn’t feature on the priceless list because Celtic is his calling and, at 30 next birthday, he will not leave when there is a genuine opportunity for him to become the club’s most decorated player of all time.

The spine beyond him is where the players are to be found that Postecoglou will desperately hope won’t have their heads turned by any offers. How much Celtic are diminished by the absence of defensive buttress Cameron Carter-Vickers could be illustrated in the coming weeks. Attributable to that fact that, subsequent to the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers a week on Sunday, it is likely that the US international will undergo surgery to resolve a long-standing knee problem. Described this week by former player Jackie McNamara as Celtic’s most accomplished defender since Bobo Balde a decade-and-a-half ago, the Parkhead club rarely unearth such rock-solid centre-backs as Carter-Vickers has been unerringly. Indeed, it is incredible to consider that the 24-year-old, signing permanently from Tottenham Hotspur in a £6million deal last summer following a season on loan, has featured in only one league loss in 66 top flight outings. And that came in only his second outing, at Livingston in September 2021.

Celtic have so many midfielders it might be reckoned they could surely always be able to perm a three that would be highly effective whatever their identities. Yet, in Reo Hatate the club possess a performer whose scamping, harrying and football smarts set the tone for his team. Endowments that no others among their central battalion can strictly replicate. This has been demonstrated as the 24-year-old, signed for a bargain £1.4m fee from Kawaski Frontale almost 16 months ago, has been sidelined by injury in recent weeks. His loss has allowed Tomoki Iwata to gain precious minutes but he is not a direct replacement. Neither featured in the recent league win at home to Rangers. Wherein Celtic struggled to smother their opponents as Hatate’s fizzing and finesse has been a central feature in allowing them to do so previously.

Of course, there is one player that it is truly unthinkable for the club’s support to contemplate being spirited away in the close season. Kyogo Furuhashi represents a generational talent, the crowning glory in Postecoglou’s glittering playing adornments. Indeed, a second-sense striker of the sort that, when they are no longer around, are pined for as if a deity. Furuhashi unquestionably elevates Celtic. He isn’t Henrik Larsson – no-one will be again in the club’s colours – but he is such a scoring marvel courtesy of his movement, work ethic and delicacies in delivering goals that he can be considered Larsson-like. The champions-elect are so far removed from being a one-man team, but have no other man as central to their capacity for flooring opponents. Moreover, with a 49-goal haul since his £4.7m move from Vissel Kobe in July 2021, by the end of this season he could yet prove Larsson-like in another respect. The Swede garnered 57 goals across his first two seasons at the clubs. Furuhashi has, at least, potentially seven games to net the eight goals that would match this total (even when he missed almost half of his first campaign in Scotland with hamstring problems). The 28-year-old simply must be pricking the attentions of would-be suitors, with English and German clubs said to be alert to his exploits. Postecoglou has said Celtic must be “alert” to the possibility of summer departures. It is understandable the club’s legions are aghast over the possibility Furuhashi could be among them.