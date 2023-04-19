Celtic star wanted by major clubs as transfer expert makes 'serious interest' claim

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted he must stay "alert" to the prospect of receiving offers for his star players this summer - and midfielder Matt O'Riley could be one of them.

The Denmark Under-21 international is reportedly the subject of "serious" transfer interest from top flight clubs in England and Germany following an impressive first 15 months at Parkhead following his move from MK Dons in January 2022.

The 22-year-old scored a double in the 4-1 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday to take his contribution to four goals and 12 assists in 44 appearances this season - despite spending several weeks of the campaign in a deeper lying midfield role deputising for injured captain Callum McGregor.

He also produced a number of starring performances in the Champions League group stages earlier in the season, earning the UEFA Player of the Match award in the 1-1 home draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Matt O’Riley celebrates scoring the first of his two Celtic goals in the 4-0 win over Kilmarnock. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, his form has attracted suitors from both the Premier League and the Bundesliga but O'Riley is contracted until the summer of 2026 and is in no hurry to depart Celtic Park.

Romano tweeted: "Matt O’Riley, understood to be happy at Celtic even after a few Premier League and Bundesliga clubs have shown serious interest in him.The 22-year-old midfielder has 16 goals/assists for Celtic this season."

Speaking after the win over Kilmarnock, O'Riley admitted his relief that the goals are now starting to come for him after waiting over a year for his first strike in Celtic colours.

“I think the wait for the first goal was probably the hardest bit mentally. I don’t want to come across as selfish as I’m not that kind of player, but when you are in my position, it would be nice to have scored at least one by that time of the season.

"When that first one came, that was like a sense of relief and I think now you’re starting to see from me it’s a bit more effortless in terms of my performances.