Celtic star facing season-ending surgery with Rangers semi-final on horizon

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been playing through the pain barrier for Celtic and could undergo surgery before the end of the season, according to a report.

By Oliver Anderson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST
 Comment

The US international was left out of the 4-1 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday due to concerns over the artificial surface – and it has now emerged that the defender has been carrying a knee injury.

The Daily Record report that Celtic medical staff are monitoring Carter-Vickers and that an operation could be scheduled for after the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers on April 30 to ensure he will be fit for the start of next season.

It means the 25-year-old could miss the last few games of the league campaign as Celtic look to wrap up the title, as well as any potential Hampden final against Inverness or Falkirk should they make it past Rangers.

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could undergo surgery before the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could undergo surgery before the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
That could see Yuki Kobayashi, the January arrival from Vissel Kobe, step up his minutes after deputising for Carter-Vickers at Kilmarnock.

Related topics:KilmarnockFalkirk
