Celtic transfers: Different transfer window dates explored as Ange Postecoglou seeks loan deals for fringe players

Ange Postecoglou, one of the busiest managers in Scotland this month in recruiting four first-team players at Celtic, has hinted there may be more developments at Parkhead – even beyond Monday night’s deadline.

While not expecting any further incoming transfers, the Australian did suggest work was ongoing with loan deals for some of his squad’s peripheral players – Albian Ajeti, Adam Montgomery, Ismail Soro and Vasilis Barkas believed to be among them.

“We are still working on getting loan opportunities for some of our boys. It could even go beyond the window, there are certain markets around the world that don't close at that time."

Celtic Manager Ange Postecoglou.

The manager’s suggestion could be a clue as to the future destinations – particularly Ajeti and goalkeeper Barkas who cost a combined £9.5m 18-months ago.

Barkas has been linked with clubs in Turkey – whose window remains open until February 8 – a week later than Scotland.

Another longer business period is being held in Switzerland, where Albian Ajeti has been rumoured with a return. FC Basel have until February 18 to follow up their interest in their former striker.

Postecoglou also may have been referring to markets further afield too. His own country’s transfer window runs until February 10 while in Iraq and Oman it’s the 12th. In Russia – where Carl Starfelt arrived from – the window won't close until February 22.

Vasilis Barkas.

Brazil and Argentina’s windows only started last week while markets in Poland, Bulgaria and Ukraine don’t even begin until next month.

