Celtic: Bizarre transfer triangle between West Ham, Albian Ajeti and a return home to Switzerland

Albian Ajeti has been lined up for a return to former club Basel after falling down the forwards pecking order at Celtic.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 9:27 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 9:28 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Swiss striker has only managed 552 minutes this season and could now be offered a Scottish escape route by his hometown team in Switzerland.

Basel are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old, who joined Celtic from West Ham for £4.5m ahead of season 2020-21.

In an interesting twist Basel could now use Ajeti to replace the man they initially signed to replace him when he first moved to London in 2019. Arthur Cabal is attracting interest in the final few days of the transfer window, according to Blick, and adding to the cycle of familiarity – Ajeti’s old club West Ham are rumoured to be one of those keen on the Brazilian.

Albian Ajeti could be facing a Celtic exit (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ajet has scored nine in 47 games at Celtic, though 29 were from the bench. He was previously more prolific in his homeland, scoring 30 in 63 games at Basel.

