Celtic: Bizarre transfer triangle between West Ham, Albian Ajeti and a return home to Switzerland

The Swiss striker has only managed 552 minutes this season and could now be offered a Scottish escape route by his hometown team in Switzerland.

In an interesting twist Basel could now use Ajeti to replace the man they initially signed to replace him when he first moved to London in 2019. Arthur Cabal is attracting interest in the final few days of the transfer window, according to Blick, and adding to the cycle of familiarity – Ajeti’s old club West Ham are rumoured to be one of those keen on the Brazilian.