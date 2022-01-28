Celtic transfers: Ange Postecoglou on the January business still to be done - 'it could even go beyond the window'

Ange Postecoglou is not expecting any more new signings at Celtic before the transfer window closes but some players could be departing Parkhead.

Midfielder Matt O'Riley became Celtic's fifth signing in January after Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Johnny Kenny, when he recently moved from MK Dons.

Ahead of the home game against Dundee United on Saturday, boss Postecoglou was asked about any further recruitment plans and said: "No, I wouldn't be expecting anyone else."

A number of players have been linked with moves away including Albian Ajeti and Vasilis Barkas, while Adam Montgomery and Osaze Urhoghide are likely to depart on loan.

Asked about players leaving the club, he said: "Possibly. We are still working on getting loan opportunities for some of our boys.

"I expect there will be some sort of activity between now and the end of the window.

"It could even go beyond the window, there are certain markets around the world that don't close at that time."

