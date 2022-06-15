Celtic transfers: Alexandro Bernabei deal hinges on next offer, James McAtee latest, Jota negotiations

The cinch Premiership champions, under the management of Ange Postecoglou, are in the market for a left-back to compete with Greg Taylor and the 21-year-old from Argentina has been heavily linked with the club.

Celtic have also been working on a deal for Hammarby’s Iraqi internationalist Mohanad Jeahze and have been linked with a move for Borussia Moenchengladbach-bound Ko Itakura, but a move for Bernabei looks closer.

The Argentina Under-19 internationalist has reportedly been left out of the Lanus squad for Wednesday night’s match against Atletico Tucuman, following on from his absence on Friday against Defensa y Justicia, as discussions continue about his future.

Celtic are looking to deal for Lanus defender Alexandro Bernabei.

Media in Argentina claim that Celtic will need to up their offer to Lanus to between £2.5million and £3.75million, with their opening bids reported to be “insufficient” by Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Bernabei is a first-team regular with Lanus. He played 29 times for them last season and is one of their main assets.

Meanwhile, one player who looks unlikely to be heading to Celtic Park is Manchester City James McAtee.

The creative midfielder has been loosely linked with a move to Celtic, but he is set to join English Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

Talks continue over the permanent transfer of Jota from Benfica, with the protracted chase for last season’s loanee continuing.